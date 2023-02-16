Who Is Medusa on 'The Masked Singer' Season 9? Clues and Guesses Revealed

The Masked Singer is back for Season 9 and the Medusa costume is the first contestant of the season to make it through to the next round.

The Fox singing competition returned on Wednesday, February 15, with three competitors—Medusa, Mustang and Gnome—taking to the stage in front of panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger.

As fans of The Masked Singer know, each week three singers battle it out by showing off their singing talents with their identity hidden by a mask, or costume, and, thanks to a format shake-up in Season 8, two are unmasked and one progresses to the next stage in the competition.

In previous seasons only one singer was unmasked each week, leaving the celebrity identities of the contestants a mystery for longer.

During The Masked Singer's Season 9 premiere, the Gnome was revealed to be TV and movie icon Dick Van Dyke, 97, following his performance of "When You're Smiling," originally performed by Billie Holiday.

Country singer Sara Evans was then revealed as the celebrity behind the Mustang costume, following her performance of "Here I Go Again" by Whitesnake, and subsequent sing-off with Medusa to Rihanna's "Diamonds."

As Mustang lost the battle, Medusa remains masked but fans, and the judging panel, have plenty of guesses as to who they could be, thanks to a number of clues that were revealed during the episode.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the new costume on The Masked Singer, including the clues and who fans think might be behind the mask.

Who Is Medusa On The Masked Singer?

Before singing Rihanna's "Diamonds" in the sing-off with Mustang, Medusa wowed the crowd with her rendition of "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish.

Some fans are convinced that Medusa is British singer/songwriter Bishop Briggs, who is best known for her hit single "River."

Queen of Hearts, also known as Jewel, sang the song during her appearance on Season 6 of The Masked Singer, before she went on to win the whole season.

Medusa gave a clue that she already had a connection to The Masked Singer, which could be a nod to the Queen of Hearts singing her song.

There was also a clue from Medusa that stated that "success comes in the grayest of places," which judge McCarthy-Wahlberg thought could be nod to the movie trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey.

McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed Medusa could be Ellie Goulding, who sang the first movie's theme song "Love Me Like You Do," however Briggs also featured on third film's soundtrack with her song "Never Tear Us Apart."

"I'm totally convinced @bishopbriggs is Medusa on the masked singer her voice is so recognizable #TheMaskedSinger," wrote one fan on Twitter as the episode aired.

I’m totally convinced @bishopbriggs is Medusa on the masked singer her voice is so recognizable #TheMaskedSinger — Alysha 💌 (@singulartellem) February 16, 2023

As another questioned: "Wait, Medusa sounds like Bishop Briggs now? #TheMaskedSinger."

Wait, Medusa sounds like Bishop Briggs now? #TheMaskedSinger — DB (@LostLoVer90) February 16, 2023

Other The Masked Singer viewers are convinced that Medusa's clues point towards the competitor being Fergie from music group the Black Eyed Peas.

One of Medusa's clues was an image of Buckingham Palace, which some have connected to musician Fergie, real name Stacy Ann Ferguson, because the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, also used to go by the nickname "Fergie."

Medusa was also heard saying: "From the Super Bowl to this very stage — that's right, I've been here before," and because the Black Eyed Peas played the Super Bowl halftime show in 2011, this hint made fans double down on their Fergie guesses.

"Bye Medusa is definitely Fergie lmao this song gave it away #TheMaskedSinger," wrote one fan on Twitter, while another added: "Jumping on the Medusa is Fergie train. #TheMaskedSinger."

Bye Medusa is definitely Fergie lmao this song gave it away #TheMaskedSinger — Alexis (@theelexxfactor) February 16, 2023

Jumping on the Medusa is Fergie train. #TheMaskedSinger — Jessica Holoka (@lavidaholoka) February 16, 2023

Medusa will return to The Masked Singer stage next week where she will take on two more costumes. If she wins the episode again, she will remain masked but, if another contestant is deemed the winner, fans will discover the true identity of the Medusa costume.

Elsewhere on The Masked Singer, host Nick Cannon revealed a new twist, called "Ding Dong Keep It On Bell," which will allow the panelists to ring a special bell three times in the first three rounds.

Those three saved singers will then have the opportunity to battle it out on a special episode to rejoin the competition.

The Masked Singer continues Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.