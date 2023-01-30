Who Is Preston Hemphill? White Police Officer Named in Tyre Nichols Arrest

A sixth Memphis police officer has been removed from his position following an investigation into the arrest and death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

In a statement sent to Newsweek, a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department said that "officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the administrative investigation." Photos posted on social media show that Hemphill is white.

"Officer Hemphill was hired in 2018," the spokesperson said. "This is an ongoing investigation. Once additional information is available, we will update our social media platforms."

The announcement on Monday came four days after five other former Memphis police officers were relived of duty and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man.

The five officers were identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith. Each of the five also was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. All five of the officers are Black men.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation previously said that the five officers conducted a traffic stop of Nichols on January 7. During a second encounter with Nichols shortly after the initial stop, a "physical encounter" ensued. Nichols was later hospitalized with numerous injuries and died on January 10.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.