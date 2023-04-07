Who Is William Whitworth? Trans Teen Arrested Over School Shooting Plot

Colorado authorities arrested a 19-year-old former Colorado Springs student over plans to carry out multiple shootings in various schools in the area. The suspect, a trans teenager who's been identified by authorities as William Whitworth but who goes by the name "Lily," now faces attempted murder charges.

Whitworth was arrested by the Elbert County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) after deputies were alerted to a disturbance at 7:18 p.m. on March 31 by her sister, who reported that the suspect was exhibiting violent behavior and making threats of a school shooting. Deputies reportedly found her in bed and drunk, having punched holes in the wall.

A spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office told The Gazette that Whitworth was in the process of transitioning from male to female, a detail that is likely to inflame a new controversy among rightwingers and conservatives, who, after the Nashville school shooting, have been lashing out at the trans community.

Last week, former President Donald Trump suggested that clinical treatment for gender transitioning could have played a role in the Nashville killings, a claim which Newsweek has found to be unverified. Audrey Hale opened fire at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, last month, killing six people, including three children.

William Whitworth's mug shot. The teenager was arrested for allegedly plotting a series of school shootings in Colorado Springs' District 20. 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office

The suspect has been formally charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree; criminal mischief; menacing; interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions and is currently in custody. In arrest documents, the suspect is referred to as she/her.

According to authorities quoted by local media, Whitworth was a former student of the Colorado Springs school district, having attended school in the area between 2014 and 2016. Police recovered a manifesto from her home where she reportedly mentioned mass school shooters and their casualty versus injury rate, detailed a list of firearms and how to 3D print them, and which contained locations of schools in Colorado Springs District 20.

The affidavit, obtained by Fox News, states that Whitworth told investigators that she was working on the school shooting plan for "a month or two" and was "about a third of the way from doing it." Her "main target" was Timberview Middle School, but Prairie Hill Elementary and Pine Creek High School were also potential targets, as well as churches in the area. All these schools are in District 20, one of Colorado Springs' largest school districts.

According to the affidavit, when asked by deputies why she was planning a shooting at the middle school, Whitworth replied: "No specific reason."

Academy district spokesperson Allison Cortez said that District 20 is not aware of any threats made by Whitworth while the defendant was enrolled as a student in the district's schools, as reported by The Gazette. The suspect attended three District 20 middle schools for a total of nine months, according to the newspaper.

Police reportedly found no firearms in Whitworth's home. Her bond has been set at $75,000 and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5.

Newsweek contacted the Elbert County Sheriff's Office for comment by phone but did not receive an immediate response.