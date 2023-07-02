Why You Should Never Dry Your Face With a Hand Towel

One of the first things most people do in the morning is cleanse their face to wake themselves up, washing away all the sweat and dirt that develops overnight. It's often tempting to try new products and spend many dollars keeping up with the latest beauty trends to find out what works.

Regardless of how much money is spent on fancy new items however, there's one item in the bathroom that might be laden with bacteria, undoing all the good work of those brand new face products.

According to consultant dermatologist Dr. Jinah Yoo, hand towels in the bathroom "can harbor dirt and natural skin bacteria." People often wash their face and then dry it with the same towel that's hanging up in the bathroom, but Yoo implored people to use a separate towel just for their face.

"Most of the time, we leave our towels in dark-lit bathrooms which can exacerbate disease-causing bacteria," Yoo told Newsweek. "I would recommend using a cotton hand towel, as they are free of chemicals, and allow the fibers to pass through."

It's no secret that towels contain a great deal of germs and bacteria, but many might not realize just how filthy their bathroom or kitchen towels get. A study in 2014 revealed that coliform bacteria was found on 89 percent of towels, and just over 25 percent of towels showed traces of E.coli.

Once you consider just how much bacteria collect on towels, you may think twice before drying your face with that same cloth.

Transfer of Bacteria

Next time you go to dry your face with the bathroom towel, maybe just consider all the things you might have touched with your hands and how often you dry them with that towel.

Yoo, the founder of Maylin x Jinah Yoo Dermatology, told Newsweek: "Using the same towel or cloth for your face and body is not just about the transferring of bacteria and fungus. But, if the fragrances, moisturizers and hair products you use end up on your face, they can increase breakouts, clog pores and cause irritation.

"Combined with the dead skin cells and natural oils, you have a concoction of acne flares and infections too," said Yoo.

For this reason, Yoo said people should ideally wash their towel after every use, though up to three uses is acceptable.

According to a YouGov poll in 2019, the majority of respondents said they wash their towels after two or three uses, with 32 percent maintaining this good hygiene practice. Some 23 percent who said they only wash their towels after four or five uses.

And 16 percent of the 2,900 participants washed their towels after every use, and, perhaps worryingly, 6 percent didn't know how many times they used their towel before washing it.

Not only does Yoo consider bathroom towels to be "the perfect breeding ground for bacteria," but they can be detrimental to the skin's barrier and exacerbate problems such as acne.

"When wet, towels can transmit fungus and bacteria to the skin, subsequently causing breakouts. It's also worth noting that aggressively drying your face with a towel can inflame the skin, causing a condition called acne mechanica.

"Acne mechanica occurs due to constant pressure and friction on the skin, which can remove the skin's lipid barrier and dry out the epidermis. If you do have acne-prone skin, I would recommend washing your towel thoroughly after every use, or change it after every three uses," said Yoo.

Let It Dry Air Dry Instead

Discovering how much our towels are infested with bacteria might be somewhat off-putting, and for some that might be reason enough to throw in the towel completely. Dr. Adrienne O'Connell is a medical director and president of Laguna Beach Aesthetics who firmly believes in forgoing any towel use and letting the skin air-dry instead.

O'Connell told Newsweek: "To dry or not to dry, that is the question. When washing your face, I recommend my patients allow their faces to air-dry for a few reasons.

"Firstly, you avoid using a towel that may carry bacteria and germs, causing irritation if you scrub or rub the face with it. If you allow your face to air-dry, then your skin absorbs post-wash products more efficiently as the face is still slightly damp."

To avoid rubbing your face with a towel that's laden with bacteria already, O'Connell said that "air-drying is your best option."

"However, if you must use a towel, I would recommend using a towel that you only use on your face and changing it out daily. When washing your towels, you want to wash them in a water temperature of at least 140 degrees Fahrenheit in order to kill any bacteria."

