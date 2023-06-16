Wellness & Fitness

Should You Change Your Underwear Every Day? Gen Z Doesn't Think So

By
Wellness & Fitness Hygiene Clothing Gen z Millennials

It may be a question you think you know the answer to, or at least you hope you do. But results of a recent poll that asked how often people change their underwear have revealed how infrequently some do.

In an exclusive poll conducted on Tuesday for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, 1,500 U.S. adults were asked how often they would wear the same underwear for more than a day.

Fortunately, the most popular response among all participants was never. Forty-seven percent said they would never wear underwear for more than one day. This response was more common with women, however—53 percent said never, compared with 41 percent of men.

When the respondents were split by age, the results appeared more divisive. According to the poll results, Generation Z doesn't think it's completely necessary to change undergarments every day.

The results among those aged 18 to 24 showed that 36 percent of Gen Z would sometimes wear the same underwear for more than 24 hours—the longest period among all the age categories.

An additional 14 percent of Gen Z members admitted they would wear the same undergarments for more than one day. But the results reveal that some millennials are just as guilty: 24 percent of those aged between 25 and 34 would regularly wear the same pair.

Underwear hung on a washing line
A stock image shows underwear hung on a washing line. Changing underwear every day doesn't seem a necessity for some members of Gen Z, according to a recent poll. HappyNati/Getty Images

There was very little support for the practice among the older generations that took part in the poll. Sixty-seven percent of those aged 55 to 64 said they would never wear the same pair of underwear for more than one day. Just 3 percent of those in this age bracket were repeat offenders.

A study published in 2021 looked at overall clothing hygiene and what is lurking in our dirty laundry. Titled "Laundry Hygiene and Odor Control: State of the Science," it revealed that most laundry garments contain bacteria, viruses or mold.

The type of infestation depends on the type of material and where on the body it's worn. The greatest amount of bacteria, such as coliform, was found on face towels and underwear. While coliform bacteria aren't harmful to humans, they do indicate possible contamination with disease-causing organisms.

If that wasn't gross enough, a 2000 study found that the average pair of underwear contains 0.1 grams of feces. So wearing the same pair for more than one day is not advisable when it comes to good hygiene.

No one wants to think of their clothing as bacteria-infested, so thorough washing is highly recommended. The study recommends doing laundry in temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, as there is a greater chance of germ survival at lower temperatures.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC