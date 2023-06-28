Why Was Madonna Hospitalized? Icon Pauses Tour After ICU Stay

Pop-music legend Madonna was taken to an intensive care unit over the weekend, her longtime manager confirmed Wednesday.

Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, posted on Instagram that the pop star had "developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU."

While his post indicated she is home now following a "several day stay" at the hospital, Oseary noted that she remains under medical care.

"A full recovery is expected," he added.

Pop-music legend Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Madonna's manager announced Wednesday that the iconic singer had recently been hospitalized. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Earlier this year, the singer announced she would embark on a tour that she dubbed "Celebration," which would mark the 40th anniversary of her music career.

Unfortunately for her fans, the 35-city trek—which was set to kick off July 15 in Canada—has been put on hold due to her health issues.

"At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary wrote. "We will share more details as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled dates."

News of Madonna's hospital stay resulted in an outpouring of messages on social media, including from famous fans like Zooey Deschanel.

"Hope she feels better very soon!" Deschanel wrote in the comments section of Oseary's announcement.

Television personality Carson Kressley added, "Wishing her a speedy recovery."

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.