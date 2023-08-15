Wife Backed After Charging Husband $250 for Her Deep-Cleaning Services

A woman was backed by internet users after revealing in a viral clip the reason why she charges her husband $250 on the first of every month.

The post was shared on TikTok earlier in August under the username @themamabrianna. In it, the woman, who uses her platform to share tips meant to help women in abusive relationships secretly escape their partners, said that she charges her husband hundreds of dollars to deep-clean the entire house. However, he doesn't know she's the one doing the cleaning.

Forbes magazine says that individual cleaners in America typically charge between $50 and $100 an hour, although these prices vary, based on the size of the house and the time it takes to clean it. Cleaning companies charge between $175 and $300 per visit, for an average-sized house and a standard cleaning service.

A caption along with the video reads: "On the first of every month, $250 comes out of my husband's bank account. It's for our house cleaner. The house gets deep cleaned on the 1st of every month.

"I asked for a house cleaner years ago when I was pregnant and vomiting ten times a day while also caring for our 1-year-old. At the time, my husband said it wasn't in our budget," she added. "But a few months ago, he asked if I still wanted a regular house cleaner. Obviously, I said yes. I told him I'd get it all set up. And that I just needed $250 cash monthly to pay her.

"So he's been getting $250 in cash for me every month to pay the house cleaner, but what he doesn't know, is that I'm the one who's been deep cleaning the house on the 1st of every month. I've just been pocketing the cash. I think I'll use that cash to find myself a new expensive hobby. My husband doesn't seem to mind those."

The poster also asked her followers: "Anyone got an expensive hobby recommendation?"

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 6.7 million views and 511,000 likes on the platform since August 2. Most users were quick to pick up that this trick is meant to help women in danger find a way to escape their financially controlling partners without them knowing.

One user, Andrea Alvarez, commented: "Told my partner I made 5 dollars less an hour and my boss saved the money for me until I was ready."

Sandradee added: "Sad how I immediately knew it was for a way out. I say the cleaner raises prices to $500/monthly starting [from] this month."

