Woman's Unique Way of Telling Husband She's Pregnant Viewed Almost 4M Times

A video of a woman's surprise pregnancy reveal to her husband has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 3.9 million views.

The clip was shared by Los Angeles-based Gabrielle Stone (@gabrielle_stone), the 34-year-old author of the book Eat, Pray #FML. A message overlaid on footage reads: "Watch me tell my husband we're having a baby."

Stone wrote an essay for Newsweek last year about embarking on a solo journey through Europe following a divorce and a breakup. She told Newsweek today that the latest video "is a perfect representation of our bond, friendship and love."

Los Angeles-based author Gabrielle Stone is pictured with her husband, actor/acting coach Taymour Ghazi. She told Newsweek she was "shocked" to find out that she was pregnant and wanted to surprised her husband with the news. Provided via Gabrielle Stone

The author Stone said she took a pregnancy test and was "shocked" to see it was positive. Her husband, 48-year-old actor/acting coach Taymour Ghazi, was coming home soon and she "wanted to capture the moment of telling him but didn't have time to set anything up as a surprise."

The video showed Stone spelling out the letters of the sentence "We're having a baby" while her husband tried to guess what she was trying to say.

I had found out 20 minutes before he got home on a test I was sure would be negative…didn't have time for a cute set-up so here we are…

Stone found out she was pregnant about 20 minutes before her husband got home from "a test I was sure would be negative...didn't have time for a cute set-up so here we are."

She explained in the video: "This is the trend where I spell out a sentence as quickly as I can and you try to say what the sentence is."

After a couple of practice rounds of different phrases, Stone spelled out the letters "wearehavingababy." Ghazi said, "We're having a baby," before the penny dropped. He gasped, saying, "Wait, shut the f*** up."

Stone then showed her husband the pregnancy test stick, to which Ghazi shouted, "Shut the f*** up," holding his hands to his mouth.

Her husband said: "Oh my god. No, wait. Are you bulls******* me?" as he looked at the test kit, to which a giggling Stone replied "no."

He later asked: "Oh my god. Really, is this happening? My brain hurts from this spelling..." before the clip ended.

Stone and her husband, Taymour Ghazi, pictured kissing against the backdrop of tree branches with pink flowers. The couple got married this March, and Stone surprised her husband with her pregnancy news while filming a video. Provided via Gabrielle Stone

Stone said the couple got engaged in Italy last summer and were married in March. They had been trying to conceive since and "we're fortunate to get pregnant rather quickly. I'm a little more than half way along."

The couple met over a decade ago on a film set but reconnected following Stone's solo trip through Europe, which formed the basis for Eat, Pray, #FML.

"Our love story is written about in my second book, The Ridiculous Misadventures of a Single Girl, where my readers fell in love with him and our relationship gave them hope. They've been on this journey with us ever since," Stone said.

The pregnancy reveal in the viral clip has melted the hearts of several users on TikTok. DisneyDaddy posted: "Congratulations!!!!! Love his face when it clicks!"

User crazycarla35 wrote: "Loved this. Is reaction was priceless xxxxxx."

ArmaniRae commented: "Congratulations. This is so beautiful. not me crying and laughing at the same time."

User NB547 wrote: "Ahhh I'm going to cry, this is so cute xxx."

Meena Chohan-Irvine posted: "Beautiful news and a beautiful way to share it. Congrats guys x."

