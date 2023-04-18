Will Smith Reaction to Willow, Jaden at Coachella Goes Viral—'Proud Father'

Will Smith is going viral for all the right reasons after a cute family moment at Coachella.

The actor's daughter, Willow, 22, performed a critically acclaimed set in the Mojave tent at the music festival as he stood in the crowd cheering her on.

When Willow brought out her older brother Jaden, 24, to perform with her, Smith was seen smiling and filming the pair who shared a tender moment on stage.

(L-R) Willow Smith, Will Smith, and Jaden Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Smith filmed his two children on stage at Coachella. Filmmagic/Arturo Holmes

Willow described her brother as her "favorite person," while Jaden gushed about his sister's achievements.

"It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this," he started as Willow leaned in for a hug.

"I love you so much, I'm so inspired by you, I'm so inspired and happy for what you're doing in the world and the amount of people's lives that you're changing and the music you're making."

The tender moment was captured by a Twitter user who also shared a video of Smith filming his children and smiling proudly.

"Got to witness a really special moment at Coachella—Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and a proud father," they captioned the post which has been viewed almost 33,000 times so far.

Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and a proud father. 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/O6ojUGKYVh — Michael Watson II (@ForeverShowtime) April 18, 2023

Fans loved the tweet and saw a softer side of the embattled actor who was banned by the Oscars ceremony for 10 years after slapping comedian Chris Rock onstage during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast. Smith walked onto the stage after Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. The actress suffers from alopecia and had previously spoken about the impact of losing her hair.

"It's heartwarming to see siblings supporting each other, especially on such a big stage like Coachella. And to have their dad there capturing the moment and feeling proud just adds to the beauty of it all. Glad you got to witness it!" replied one person.

Another added: "Sweet!"

And a third wrote: "Glad nobody got slapped."

Smith's popularity is recovering according to polling after making headlines for the slap.

The actor was liked by 56 percent of respondents and disliked by 24 percent in the first quarter of 2023, according to a YouGov survey.

Before the incident, in the first three months of 2022, Smith was liked by 66 percent of respondents. But following his slapping Rock, that figure dropped to 49 percent in the year's second quarter.

Last July, Smith released an apology video on his Instagram account and YouTube channel.

"It's all fuzzy," Smith said about the incident. "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris: I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."