Woman Adopts the One Shelter Dog Nobody Wanted: 'No More Waiting'

A dog that was surrendered to a shelter because of a family allergy has found her perfect forever home.

"Her family, who had her since she was a puppy, had a baby, and the baby developed terrible allergies to her," Laura Galloway from Dog Ranch Rescue told Newsweek. "They had to choose between the baby and Doris. It was really hard on Doris to lose her home like that at 9 years old."

Dog Ranch Rescue in Anna, Texas, specializes in caring for French bulldogs, and when the heartbroken family reached out and explained their situation, the shelter took on Doris. Founded in 2014, Dog Ranch Rescue provides help for dogs from local shelters, strays and puppy mills.

From left: Doris with her new family; and a close-up picture of the French bulldog. She was left without a home at 9 years old, but now has a forever residence. Dog Ranch Rescue

Restoring dogs to good health and rehoming them, Dog Ranch Rescue works hard to ensure every animal finds their perfect forever home. Since the shelter opened, more than 2,000 dogs have come through its doors and found new, permanent families.

Of course, with every happy ending, there are many dogs who are still searching for a new home. Take, for example, American pit bull Drogo, who was recently returned to the Austin Animal Center in Texas after just one week with a new owner.

Finding the perfect home for Doris wasn't easy, though. She didn't get along well with other canines and needed someone who would understand the requirements that come with adopting an older dog, too.

"Our sanctuary is a wonderful place and we take exceptional care of the dogs, but it's not a home," said Galloway. "We had her for months and months looking for a needle in a haystack."

But the right owner appeared from an unlikely source when Clarissa Cardenas, in her early 20s, got in touch with Dog Ranch Rescue.

"When I got the application from Clarissa, I was a little concerned because she was younger," said Galloway. "But, as I got to know her and listen to her heart—it made me want to cry.

"She didn't have unrealistic expectations about adopting a senior dog and just understood what adopting a dog like Doris would take," Galloway added.

Living in San Antonio, Clarissa let the rescue know that she was heading to Colorado on vacation and wanted to stop by. When Galloway met Clarissa, she knew the young woman would be the perfect pet owner.

"To have someone so young be so worldly, have wisdom of many years—it's amazing," said Galloway. "Then, when she came, Doris couldn't have been happier to meet her."

Before long, Clarissa whisked Doris off on vacation with her and, after their trip, Doris will head back home with her new family.

"No more lobby for Doris, no more waiting," Galloway said in a post on Facebook, announcing the French bulldog's new home.

A picture of the animal with her new humans said it all—shared on Facebook alongside the news, Doris was pictured smiling from ear to ear.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.