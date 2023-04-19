Woman Asking Boyfriend to Sleep on Couch to Prioritize Best Friend Praised

A woman who asked her partner to sleep on the couch so she could share a bed with her best friend has been left in a difficult position, as he refuses to sleep anywhere but beside her.

The viral Reddit post was shared on April 17 by u/NoWork706, who explained that she asked for "separate sleeping arrangements" while her friend stays the night at their home.

The friends have known each other for almost 20 years and they've always shared a bed during sleepovers, she said. That makes it easier for them to stay up late and chat for hours until they eventually fall asleep.

"For the entirety of our friendship we've had sleepovers, and when we have sleepovers we've always slept in the same bed," the woman wrote in her post on the Am I The A****** (AITA) subreddit. "That's simply a staple of our sleepovers. We're both night owls and even once we're done with our activities for the night and lay down for sleep, we'll talk in the dark until we pass out."

This stock image shows a couple sleeping in the same bed facing away from one another. A man on Reddit was slammed for dictating where his girlfriend could sleep during a sleepover with her best friend. gorodenkoff/Getty Images

But, the Redditor said that she had recently moved in with her boyfriend, and he "wasn't cool" with the idea of his partner sleeping anywhere but in their bed with him.

She initially suggested the boyfriend sleep on the sofa while the friends have the bed, but he said the best friend should "sleep in the living room" instead. The idea of leaving her friend in the living room by herself would "feel bizarre" to the poster, who is adamant about keeping their tradition.

User u/NoWork706 countered his idea by saying the friends would both sleep in the living room, leaving him in the bed by himself.

"He doesn't like that either! He is deadest on the idea that we sleep together and guests sleep separately. But she's my best friend, this has been the routine for years and I don't really view it as that big of a deal," she wrote.

There are a number of reasons why couples might sleep separately from time to time, according to a 2023 survey by the Sleep Foundation. The most prevalent reason cited was relationship issues, at over 25 percent. Fifteen percent of respondents said they sleep separately to accommodate their varied sleep schedules, and 25 percent of couples ended up going back to sharing the bed again soon after.

Frank Thewes, a therapist and licensed clinical social worker with experience in helping clients struggling with their mental health, dealing with trauma, or in difficult relationships, told Newsweek that he doesn't see any problem with the girlfriend wanting to spend one night apart, as this independence can create balance in a relationship.

"Her boyfriend seems insecure for some reason," Thewes said. "He can still want his bed but his resistance to them having girl time, even them sleeping in the living room, is unusual. It's healthy to be able to have a night apart. Couples absolutely need independent time spent alone or with other people for a completely balanced and healthy relationship."

Rather than restraining his girlfriend's social plans, he suggests that the boyfriend make plans of his own instead, as it's just one night apart.

"The boyfriend should probably plan a night out with his friends and stay elsewhere. He can prioritize having a fun evening of his own while she has her girls' night," Thewes said. "This sounds like a small sacrifice for someone you love. One night out of 365 shouldn't concern him."

The Reddit post has already accumulated over 6,200 votes and 1,900 comments from people suggesting that the problem lies with the boyfriend dictating where the poster sleeps, rather than her friendship.

One person commented: "It comes off very insecure and controlling from the [boyfriend]. Like...you can't sleep six feet away for one night?"

Another comment reads: "It's one night and they just moved [in] together. If he can't be alone for one night, he's co-dependent as hell and that's not healthy. Boyfriend clearly has attachment issues and it's not OP's (original poster's) fault."

"Bf is a grown adult and the gf doesn't need to sleep with him every night like she's a security blanket or teddy. I could understand wanting to keep the bed, but them sharing the living room shouldn't be an issue and his side is really childish," a Redditor wrote.

Newsweek reached out to u/NoWork706 for comment via direct message. We could not verify the details of the case.

Are you and your partner stuck in an argument? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.