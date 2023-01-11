Woman Refusing To Give Granddad's Diamond To Stepsister Backed: 'Not Blood'

Reddit users have backed a woman for refusing to pressure her granddad into giving a family heirloom to his step-granddaughter.

In a viral post, the woman explained that her paternal grandfather believes "blood is thicker than water" so he wants her—his only biological granddaughter—to have a diamond that has been in their family for decades.

This has caused friction in the family, however, as others think the gem should go to her stepsister, Katie.

The 25-year-old, who has since deleted her Reddit account, wrote that her father and his wife of 10 years had asked her to change her granddad's mind.

Art Shaikh, the CEO of DigitalWill.com, disagreed, telling Newsweek that "the explicit wishes of the grandfather to have the diamond given to a female blood relative should be respected."

The 25-year-old Redditor explained that her parents got divorced 15 years ago and her father remarried five years later. Laura, his wife, has two daughters: Katie, 26, and Sam, 22. Her dad considers Katie and Sam to be his children too.

She wrote: "My grandfather has a diamond that belonged to my great-grandmother, and it's something of a family miracle since my grandfather managed to find it after WWII.

"Unfortunately, he lost his mother and sister in the war, so he saved the diamond to be for the next woman in the family (to be set into an engagement ring). Now, my grandfather has a thing about blood and family, namely if you're not blood, you can be family, but you're not in the family."

He did not allow his sons to use the diamond to propose to their wives because the daughters-in-law would not be blood relatives. As the only biological granddaughter, the 25-year-old was supposed to have the diamond—but she decided against it when she got engaged in 2022, because the gem wasn't her preferred color or style.

"He offered to have the diamond recut but I begged him not to because it is very valuable and I know how much it means to him, and he agreed that when I get married he will set it into a necklace to be worn on my wedding day," she wrote.

But now Katie's partner plans to propose, so Laura asked the grandfather to give her the diamond for her engagement ring instead.

"My grandfather said, and I quote, "not even over my dead body", and that the diamond will stay in the family. That said, Laura, my dad, and Katie are now extremely upset."

The Redditor concludes by saying the family is trying to persuade her to change her granddad's mind, but she has refused.

Shaikh said: "Much of what we want to pass on to family is tied to history and tradition. While the father in this scenario considers both Katie and Sam to be his daughters, his father seems to feel differently.

"Pressuring his daughter to influence her grandfather to go against his wishes seems a bit out of line."

The post has received more than 8,000 upvotes in two days. Most of the replies praised the woman for standing firm, with many pointing to one of the key sections in her story: "That diamond is all my grandfather has left of a family he lost in the most horrific circumstances when he was 9 years old. They don't even have graves, that stone is literally all he has to remember them. What right do any us have to dictate what he does with it?"

The top-rated comment, with over 20,000 upvotes, quoted this passage and added: "NTA [not the a******] I love you for this."

Another wrote: "For this statement alone, the diamond should go to you. Allow him to set it in a necklace and wear it all the time. It'll make your grandpa happy. NTA."

A third Redditor posted: "Probably also why granddad is so set on OP having it (apart from blood), because she's the only one who actually seems to care about his feelings! It definitely should go to her, not to greedy stepmum/stepsister."

Newsweek has not been able to verify the details of the case.

