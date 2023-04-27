Video of Woman Sobbing After Morgan Wallen Canceled Concert Goes Viral

A woman who was driven to tears after country music singer, Morgan Wallen, canceled his concert at the last minute has gone viral.

TikTok user Molly Mills posted a video of herself crying in disbelief after learning Wallen would no longer be performing at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, on Sunday night. The video has garnered 6.1 million views since it was posted on Sunday.

A message appeared on the big screens just moments before the show was due to start informing fans that he would not make it onto the stage. Wallen, 29, faced plenty of criticism from fans on social media and he later explained on his Instagram stories that he had lost his voice and would not be able to sing. Newsweek contacted Wallen's publicist by email for comment.

Morgan Wallen speaks onstage during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. A woman was driven to tears after the country music singer canceled his concert in Mississippi. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images North America

"Who would do this, like we literally drove for 11 hours. I was a major fan and now I will never f****** listen to your music again," she said in the video.

"We really have to leave... I can't get over it. And I spent like $100 on drinks."

The video then cut to Mills filming a security guard at the concert where she asked, "is this actually real?" He nodded and another man off-camera could be heard saying, "I spent two grand on tickets."

Mills added: "This is the stupidest s*** I've ever seen."

The TikToker also captioned the video saying she was upset because they'd secured a spot "so close to the stage" and she was "mostly upset he didn't even show his face."

"Morgan Wallen I didn't think you would do us like this," she wrote.

People in the comments were divided about Wallen's last-minute cancellation, with some saying they'd seen him perform in the cold the previous night.

"Like i love morgan and i understand things happen but you would know before the openers came out you wouldn't be able to perform," commented one person.

Another added: "I was there last night. He sang hard and it was cold."

And a third wrote: "I saw Morgan last [year] at country thunder and honestly he wasn't worth it."

Wallen rose to fame after participating in the sixth season of The Voice reality singing competition in 2014. He released his debut album If I Know Me in 2018 which topped Billboard's country album chart. But the singer has also faced a string of controversies in recent years. His music was temporarily removed from radio stations in 2021 and the Academy of Country Music stripped him of eligibility for awards that year after a video of him leaked where he used a racial slur.

In 2020, the singer-songwriter was dropped from a Saturday Night Live performance for attending a party with fans during the height of COVID-19 public health restrictions. Wallen would participate in the sketch show two months later in December 2020.

Mills was not the only disappointed fan, with another demanding Wallen reimburse her, not only for the tickets she bought but also for her entire costs to get there, i.e. her gas money and a clothes shopping bill.

The woman from Arkansas said she spent almost $4,000 to attend Wallen's Oxford show, including $1,600 on tickets.

She posted a list to Facebook of what she had spent to attend the concert and shared her CashApp username so Wallen could directly send her money.

"Morgan Wallen since you're offering refunds... here is our itemized bill for you," the she started her post.

Aside from the tickets, the woman also spent $560 on hotels, $80 on gas, $328 on new outfits for her and her husband, and $320 eating at restaurants.

The couple also spent $555 at the concert, on drinks and Wallen merchandise.

But the woman also wanted $629 for their shopping spree at a strip mall "because we wouldn't have had the opportunity to go had it not been for this concert," bringing the couple's total spending to $3,982.

"I'll expect my refund tomorrow. Thanks bro," she wrote.

"My husband has gone with me 2 concerts. Ever. In the 17 years we've been together. Somehow I talked him into this one and this s*** happens."