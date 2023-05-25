Savvy Woman Spends Just $20 on Groceries Thanks to Eating Out a Dumpster

Most people wouldn't consider eating out of a bin, but for Ivy Thompson, it is the "norm."

The Florida nanny has spent the past decade trawling through trash to fill her fridge. From grass-fed beef to organic vegetables, Thompson insists dumpster diving gives her the chance to eat better than she could ever afford.

The 28-year-old told Newsweek: "Some people say it's disgusting as they think I am going into a bin to find a half-eaten apple, then I show them what I do find and they are in shock."

An image of the fresh produce found in a superstore bin and a photo of Ivy rummaging in the bin. The Florida nanny has spent the past decade trawling through trash to fill her fridge. Instagram/@dumpster_iving

Initially, Thompson started rummaging in superstore bins while studying at university, but now she has grown accustomed to her grocery bills amounting to no more than $20 per month.

"I find lots of organic fruit and vegetables, which are all perfectly fine to eat. Sometimes things are thrown out because the container has broken or it's a pack of six but one item is missing.

"Most meals I eat are free and from a bin; I spend $20 per month on food and that is usually for condiments.

"For example, a wine sauce to go with steak or smaller items like yogurt as it is hard to find that in a dumpster."

Thompson told Newsweek she spends two or three evenings per week visiting up to six bins. And it isn't just food that she finds: Thompson has come across makeup from brands like NARS, L'Oreal, Estee Lauder, and more. She has even found cell phones, alcohol, and medication.

Ivy lying next to packaged cookies, biscuits, crackers, and toiletries. (R) An image showing all of the makeup products she has found from top brands like NARS, Urban Decay, and Clinique. Thompson told Newsweek she spends two or three evenings per week visiting up to six bins. Instagram/@dumpster_iving

"The price of food is getting expensive so I am seeing more food being thrown away. The stores can't sell it because people can barely make ends meet.

"If I was to buy my food, I would have to get reduced items. But in the dumpster, I get a range of organic meats, high-quality products, and pre-made foods like guacamole or ravioli pasta.

"I sanitize all of the packaging with wipes so they're clean and then, when I am home, I soak the fruit and vegetables in lemon juice mixed with apple cider vinegar."

Thompson is proud of the way she manages to feed herself but she said some people don't understand her unconventional method.

She said: "If I tell someone that I dumpster dive for my food, they think it's stale and unhealthy food.

"It is a taboo topic that is frowned upon; there have been a few instances where potential romantic partners and even friends have stopped talking to me when they found out.

"The stigma comes from people not knowing how much companies throw away."

Ivy can be seen sitting in a dumpster holding two boxes of cake mix. Thompson is proud of the way she manages to feed herself but she said some people don't understand her unconventional method. Courtesy of insta dumpster_iving

In the United States, food waste is estimated at between 30–40 percent of the food supply, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Thompson states she has the most success when visiting the bins of low-budget stores like Aldi.

She said: "I get a lot of meat out of the Aldi bins but I have to be careful if the meat is warm. I have to make sure it's colder than the outside air if I am going to take any of the meat.

"I get a lot of frozen stuff too but I don't keep everything I find. I donate half of everything to people in need!

"Society has this idea that something in the trash must be trash when, in reality, it's likely they didn't have space for it in the store or it's a seasonal item and it's not going to sell—like Easter stuff.

"Sometimes, the shop has overstocked so I will end up with like 80 boxes of chocolate or 20 loaves of bread."

Thompson told Newsweek that her motive behind dumpster diving is to raise food waste awareness. She regularly shares her finds on her Instagram using the handle @dumpster_iving.

In one clip, she wrote: "Every time I get healthy, fresh food like this I am always thrilled to eat it and thrilled to donate it to those in need!" The video has racked up more than 5,400 views online.

It shows 10 pounds of fresh cherries plus 35 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables like celery and broccoli.

She said: "I don't post online for everyone to start dumpster diving. I just want people to know how much waste there is so we can do better.

"We should apply pressure to companies to stop them from throwing so much away.

"The stores should donate it so people can actually get fed.

"I have been in a place where I didn't have the things to survive. That is why I help people that are in the worst situation get to a better place. If I can help other people then I will.

"I donate food every Thursday by giving it out to friends, families in need, and homeless people.

"I give medicines and makeup to women refugees to help them get back on their feet, and makeup and self-care products help them feel more confident in their skin."

Do you have an interesting story on how you have saved extra cash? Let us know via life@newsweek.com, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.