Shocking Moment Woman Flips Car During Driving Test Caught on Camera

Dramatic footage has been released showing the moment a driving test in Argentina took a turn for the worse.

In a video captured on CCTV cameras outside a test center in Lanús, Buenos Aires, a learner driver can be seen taking the practical part of their test at around 9:03 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 7.

However, as the clip shows, things soon go awry after the car collides with a planter and then a lamppost before flipping over. In the clip, the motorist can be seen slightly overshooting a turn. Things go from bad to worse on the next turn though with the car ending up going up onto the curb and the grass.

Moments later, the vehicle suddenly begins accelerating forward at high speed. It jumps up onto another curb and then slams directly into a lamppost. The aftershock from the collision results in the car rolling over onto its side before finally coming to a stop.

Thankfully, the 63-year-old woman behind the wheel suffered no serious injuries.

According to news reports from Argentina, the driver involved has been identified as a 63-year-old woman.

However, it's rare for these collisions to involve an unlicensed learner driver and even rarer still for them to occur during a driving test and in such an extraordinary manner.

It's been reported that the woman involved ended up being trapped inside the car following the crash and had to be rescued by volunteer firefighters from Lanús.

Thankfully, she only suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Following the collision, Rodrigo Patiño, the Lanús General Director of Civil Defense attempted to explain the circumstances behind the crash.

He told reporters: "The woman became nervous while performing a maneuver and, as a result, collided with a planter and a lamppost. This caused her vehicle to spin and she became trapped inside."

A press release from the Municipality of Lanús also confirmed that the woman involved escaped relatively unharmed.

"After being calmed down, the woman was taken to the Narciso López Hospital where it was finally determined that she only suffered minor injuries thanks to wearing her seat belt at the time of the collision," the statement said.

