Woman Eating Chicken Wing Photobombs Friend's Proposal

A picture of a woman seemingly photobombing her friend's marriage proposal while eating a chicken wing is proving to be a source of much amusement and discussion online.

In a picture shared to Reddit's popular r/pics subreddit a man can be seen, down on one knee, placing a ring on a woman's finger while in the background another woman awkwardly watches on from a kitchen area while eating something.

The man's head is turned towards her, evidently aware she is interrupting their special moment.

Fortunately the happy couple appear to have seen the funny side of it all with his would-be bride clearly laughing away at the unfolding scene. Check out the image here.

She's not the only one finding humor in the scene, with the picture earning over 63,000 upvotes on the social media platform as users flocked to joke and share similar stories of their own marriage proposals gone wrong.

"Our friend mid-chicken wing realizing I'm proposing to my girlfriend last night," the title accompanying the image reads, with the hilarious tableau evidently the result of a New Year's Eve Party that turned romantic.

Public proposals might be a popular fixture in the world of TV and film but research suggests many would prefer someone to pop the question in private.

A recent study published in the Journal of Family Psychology analyzed 374 first-person accounts of accepted and rejected marriage proposals.

When it came to analyzing what made for a successful proposal, the majority of respondents preferred something private, noting that public proposals often garnered unwanted attention for those involved.

That was a sentiment echoed by many commenting on the Reddit picture, with several users sharing stories of how their public proposals ended up being derailed due to outside interference.

PharmaDinagi said: "I did it in front of a giant Christmas tree at a hotel. Someone from the balcony shouted, 'OMG are you proposing?' Then embarrassed, she said, 'oh, I'm sorry. Did she say yes though?'"

Ravensgirl2785 commented: "My husband proposed to me on the water in Fells Point in Baltimore on a beautiful summer day, with a woman actively shouting, 'Don't do it, girl!' in the background. Oh, I did it."

FistyMcTavish, meanwhile, wrote: "I took my wife to Niagara falls to try and be romantic and an entire group saw me and started taking pictures of me and pointing."

But while some appeared eager to discuss the positives and negatives of a public proposal, for others it was all about the woman in the background eating the chicken.

Ricky-from-scotland praised the photobomber, writing: "The friend 100 percent has her priorities right!" while YouPeopleAreGarbage declared: "Women will come and go, but the love of fried chicken will last the test of time."

However the best comment came from Equivalent_Reason582 who couldn't resist writing the pun-tastic gag: "With this wing, I do thee wed."

Newsweek reached out to u/hartzonfire for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

