Woman Posted Human Skull on Instagram Before Harvard Morgue Indictment

A woman accused of purchasing human body parts stolen from cadavers in the Harvard Medical School morgue allegedly advertised the use of a real human skull in some artwork on one of her Instagram posts.

Cedric Lodge, the morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, is accused of stealing dissected body parts from human cadavers in the morgue and allegedly shipping the parts through the mail to various recipients. The cadavers were donated to Harvard for educational purposes.

The parts sold to buyers included heads, brains, skin and bones. Several other people, including Katrina MacLean—a resident of Salem, Massachusetts, who owns Kat's Creepy Creations in Peabody, Massachusetts—were named in the indictment, which was filed by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Newsweek has reached out to the court by email for comment. Lodge was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Stock image of refrigerated chamber in a morgue. A woman named in an indictment regarding the sale of human body parts stolen from cadavers allegedly posted a photo of a real human skull on Instagram prior to the indictment. Rosendo Serrano Valera/Getty

Lodge allegedly allowed MacLean and other interested buyers to visit the morgue and select the body parts they wished to purchase. Lodge also allegedly shipped the parts in the mail from his New Hampshire home.

According to a report by Massachusetts news organization MassLive, MacLean boasted about using a "real human skull" in one of her terrifying creations with a doll.

On Instagram, MacLean allegedly posted a picture of a baby doll she had reworked to include a skull being held between its hands in February 2020. MacLean affirmed that the skull is a real human skull in the caption. The post appears to have since been deleted.

"Throwback to the set of Hubie Halloween. This doll has been sold and yes that is a real human skull. If you're in the market for human bones hit me up!" MacLean allegedly wrote.

On her Facebook page, MacLean describes herself as "an artist of horror, macabre, oddities, and everything creepy. I love creating things that shoc".

The photos shared on her account mostly consisted of baby dolls reworked with horrific expressions. Some of the dolls resembled demons while others were takes on famous characters like Pennywise from Steven King's "It". The photos have started to attract comments from the general public, with some people commenting to share that MacLean allegedly used real body parts in her creations and warning potential customers to steer clear.

Skulls weren't the only item MacLean was allegedly interested in. According to the indictment, she also sold human skin to a man named Jeremy Pauley, who then tanned the skin into leather. He returned the leather to MacLean in exchange for more human skin.

Pauley had previously been arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse, among other charges.

Among the grisly actions, MacLean also allegedly sold two dissected faces costing $600, according to the indictment.

In a letter to the community, the dean of Harvard Medical School, George Q. Daley called the scandal "an abhorrent betrayal."