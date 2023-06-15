U.S.

Woman Posted Human Skull on Instagram Before Harvard Morgue Indictment

By
U.S. Harvard Crime Massachusetts

A woman accused of purchasing human body parts stolen from cadavers in the Harvard Medical School morgue allegedly advertised the use of a real human skull in some artwork on one of her Instagram posts.

Cedric Lodge, the morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, is accused of stealing dissected body parts from human cadavers in the morgue and allegedly shipping the parts through the mail to various recipients. The cadavers were donated to Harvard for educational purposes.

The parts sold to buyers included heads, brains, skin and bones. Several other people, including Katrina MacLean—a resident of Salem, Massachusetts, who owns Kat's Creepy Creations in Peabody, Massachusetts—were named in the indictment, which was filed by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Newsweek has reached out to the court by email for comment. Lodge was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Selling Human Bones Instagram Before Harvard Morgue
Stock image of refrigerated chamber in a morgue. A woman named in an indictment regarding the sale of human body parts stolen from cadavers allegedly posted a photo of a real human skull on Instagram prior to the indictment. Rosendo Serrano Valera/Getty

Lodge allegedly allowed MacLean and other interested buyers to visit the morgue and select the body parts they wished to purchase. Lodge also allegedly shipped the parts in the mail from his New Hampshire home.

According to a report by Massachusetts news organization MassLive, MacLean boasted about using a "real human skull" in one of her terrifying creations with a doll.

On Instagram, MacLean allegedly posted a picture of a baby doll she had reworked to include a skull being held between its hands in February 2020. MacLean affirmed that the skull is a real human skull in the caption. The post appears to have since been deleted.

"Throwback to the set of Hubie Halloween. This doll has been sold and yes that is a real human skull. If you're in the market for human bones hit me up!" MacLean allegedly wrote.

On her Facebook page, MacLean describes herself as "an artist of horror, macabre, oddities, and everything creepy. I love creating things that shoc".

The photos shared on her account mostly consisted of baby dolls reworked with horrific expressions. Some of the dolls resembled demons while others were takes on famous characters like Pennywise from Steven King's "It". The photos have started to attract comments from the general public, with some people commenting to share that MacLean allegedly used real body parts in her creations and warning potential customers to steer clear.

Skulls weren't the only item MacLean was allegedly interested in. According to the indictment, she also sold human skin to a man named Jeremy Pauley, who then tanned the skin into leather. He returned the leather to MacLean in exchange for more human skin.

Pauley had previously been arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse, among other charges.

Read more

Among the grisly actions, MacLean also allegedly sold two dissected faces costing $600, according to the indictment.

In a letter to the community, the dean of Harvard Medical School, George Q. Daley called the scandal "an abhorrent betrayal."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC