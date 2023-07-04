Watching wildlife documentaries is a relaxing pastime that many people hold dear to their heart. One cat, who was recently caught glued to a television screen while a nature program was airing, has comfortably aligned himself with other staunch David Attenborough fans.

The black cat was captured watching a wildlife program in a new social media video that has been viewed over 929,000 times since it was first shared to TikTok on July 1, and that has left audiences online in hysterics ever since.

The viral video shows the black cat sitting as close as possible to his owner's television, while staring at the large screen until he notices his owner walk into the room. The cat appeared totally captivated by a shot in the show of two tropical birds eating food, and could be seen twitching his ears and neck in response to their movements until his owner came up to him and stole his attention.

A stock image of a cat with a television remote. A viral video shows a cat watching television, until his owner distracts him. Getty Images

The feisty feline then turned to face his owner with an unamused expression and let out a large meow, which is inaudible in the original clip, as if to tell his owner off for distracting him during his favorite part of the show.

"We had a TV we weren't using, so I set it up for the cat. I think he likes it," the video's creator, who doubles up as the cat's owner, shared in the post.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was first shared to the social media platform by @OkayIndiya on July 1, the TikTok post has been liked by over 400,000 users and commented on more than 100 times. Tons of TikTok-ers have united in their amusement at the funny moment in the comments section of the post.

"I wanna hear the meow," one user wrote, referencing the cat's inaudible meow.

Another user added: "He said thanks Mom."

A different TikToker joked that the cat was intending to say, "get out" with his large meow.

"I'm watching my show momma, quit bothering me," another user joked along.

The video's creator responded to the jokes about the cat's meow with, "he always talks to me."

Roughly 25.4 percent of U.S. households own a pet cat, making them the second most popular pet in the country. As evidenced in the TikTok post, their bold personalities and funny mannerisms never fail to make people laugh.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @OkayIndya for comment.

