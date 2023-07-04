Pets

Woman Sets Up Unused TV for Cat and Internet Is Obsessed by Response

By
Pets Cats Internet Animals TikTok

Watching wildlife documentaries is a relaxing pastime that many people hold dear to their heart. One cat, who was recently caught glued to a television screen while a nature program was airing, has comfortably aligned himself with other staunch David Attenborough fans.

The black cat was captured watching a wildlife program in a new social media video that has been viewed over 929,000 times since it was first shared to TikTok on July 1, and that has left audiences online in hysterics ever since.

The viral video shows the black cat sitting as close as possible to his owner's television, while staring at the large screen until he notices his owner walk into the room. The cat appeared totally captivated by a shot in the show of two tropical birds eating food, and could be seen twitching his ears and neck in response to their movements until his owner came up to him and stole his attention.

Cat
A stock image of a cat with a television remote. A viral video shows a cat watching television, until his owner distracts him. Getty Images

The feisty feline then turned to face his owner with an unamused expression and let out a large meow, which is inaudible in the original clip, as if to tell his owner off for distracting him during his favorite part of the show.

"We had a TV we weren't using, so I set it up for the cat. I think he likes it," the video's creator, who doubles up as the cat's owner, shared in the post.

@okayindiya

I think he likes it lol #cat #blackcat #catsoftiktok #pet #petsoftiktok #tv #funny #funnyvideos #viral #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #cute #animals #kbye

♬ nintendo wii (mii channel) song - julie on the internet

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was first shared to the social media platform by @OkayIndiya on July 1, the TikTok post has been liked by over 400,000 users and commented on more than 100 times. Tons of TikTok-ers have united in their amusement at the funny moment in the comments section of the post.

"I wanna hear the meow," one user wrote, referencing the cat's inaudible meow.

Another user added: "He said thanks Mom."

A different TikToker joked that the cat was intending to say, "get out" with his large meow.

"I'm watching my show momma, quit bothering me," another user joked along.

The video's creator responded to the jokes about the cat's meow with, "he always talks to me."

Roughly 25.4 percent of U.S. households own a pet cat, making them the second most popular pet in the country. As evidenced in the TikTok post, their bold personalities and funny mannerisms never fail to make people laugh.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @OkayIndya for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC