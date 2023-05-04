Woman Shares All the Little Things Her Partner Does for Her: 'Don't Settle'

A woman has shared her emotional reaction after seeing the supportive notes her partner wrote and left for her in the kitchen.

Body positivity influencer Izzie Rodgers (@izzierodgers_) posted the video on TikTok as she made her tea, surprised by the thoughtful notes left on each of the items she needed to make her morning drink.

To explain the emotion in the video, Rodgers wrote in the caption: "When he knows you're struggling, so gets your tea station ready before he leaves for work."

The post-its had thoughtful and supportive phrases written on them, including one which read "I miss you," another which had "you've got this" written on it, and finally Rodgers read "you are beautiful" as she got the milk out of the fridge.

Understanding of mental health has vastly increased over recent years, with a wider appreciation for how debilitating it can be. The CDC estimates that over 11 percent of adults face feelings of worry, nervousness, or anxiety on a regular basis.

A mental health struggle isn't rare, and people will use different means to seek help. Throughout 2019, there were 57.2 million visits to see a physician for a mental disorder of some kind, and 6.2 million visits to emergency departments across the country.

Since the video was posted it has generated over 880,000 views and more than 123,000 likes on TikTok. Rodgers noted that "it's just the littlest things" which can make such a difference to someone who is struggling.

Licensed marriage and family therapist Moraya Seeger DeGeare is a relationship expert for Paired, an app that helps couples across the U.S. and the U.K. in search of advice and clarity. DeGeare explained to Newsweek that small gestures like this can be a real support for someone having a difficult time.

She said: "The first thing to remember is that this might be just a hard day, week or chapter, and often not a reflection of the relationship dynamic overall. This can help create more ease in supporting your partner through these moments.

"Think about what areas your partner struggles with and jump in to help. Keep in mind the balance between supporting and taking over their life though. Sometimes, it's the simple everyday tasks that feel hard."

When doing couples therapy, DeGeare often suggests her clients leave handwritten notes of encouragement for their partners around the house, just like in the TikTok video.

However, when someone is struggling, DeGeare also insists that their partner shouldn't constantly ask how they're feeling as that can create unintended stress.

"Don't second guess if you are being supportive, it might not be an instant fix," she continued. "Focus more on your actions that feel good to do over fixing the depression or making your partner happy.

"If they feel happy after something you do then great, but if they don't that is okay also."

When Rodgers shared the TikTok video, she explained that she'd been struggling "to do the smallest tasks," but reading the notes left by her partner provided her with such "happiness."

The viral video has gathered over 300 comments from fellow TikTok users who love how thoughtful the gesture was.

One person saw this video as a reminder of what true love is, as they commented: "Don't settle for less."

Another adoring comment reads: "No but now I'm crying too! Love seeing such kind people around people struggling."

Newsweek reached out to @izzierodgers_ for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

