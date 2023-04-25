Golden Retriever Comforts Owner Recovering From Surgery: 'Best Cure'

Man's best friend will be beside their owners through anything, and this is why one golden retriever tending to its human has melted hearts online.

The video was posted on TikTok by Jamie Michael (@theartofthelight) after his brother returned home from a stay in hospital. Luna the golden retriever could sense Jamie's sibling was struggling, so she lay down and refused to leave his side all night.

Alongside the video, Michael wrote in the caption that dogs are "the best cure for everything." He told Newsweek that Luna's caring nature brought him to tears, and times like these make the brothers very grateful to have their two dogs, Luna and Snow.

Photos of Luna comforting her human after his surgery. The golden retriever has melted hearts online after a video was posted of her refusing to leave her owner's side. @theartofthelight

According to PetMD, dogs can sense when their humans are unwell or going through something. They have evolved to be able to sense a human's mood through body language and facial expressions. If a person is happy and upbeat, they might read this as playful behavior, whereas if their human is sad or in difficulty, dogs' inherent nature as a pack animal is to care for them.

However, dogs don't just use expressions and gestures to understand how their owners are feeling. It's believed that dogs can also sense stress levels through sweat. They can smell a change in a female's hormone levels when she is pregnant.

After sharing the video on TikTok and generating over 47,000 views so far, Michael discussed how healing it can be to have a caring dog like Luna by your side.

"My brother had just come back from hospital that day after having surgery, and he was in a lot of pain," he told Newsweek. "Luna sensed that he was in pain. It was like she understood him, and she wanted to make him feel better.

"She gently came up to him, kissed him and sat next to him. It made him feel better and made me cry. She didn't leave his side after that," Michael added.

It wasn't just Luna who cared for her human in the video. The family's other dog, Snow, can be seen laying near his side, too.

"I truly believe dogs have healing powers and they can sense how we feel and when we hurt." Michael said. "My brother and I are very grateful for them."

Luna's caring nature has left many TikTok users amazed at how attentive and perceptive dogs can be. Many people have commented on the video to praise the dog's kind-heartedness.

TikTok user Mumluvz7 commented on the video: "God bless these amazing precious fur babies, us humans are so blessed to have them."

Another user by the name pammykay1 wrote: "So sweet. They can sense when we need them. They are angels."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.