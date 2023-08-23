Woman Taking Day Off Work to Give Sick Labrador Memorable Day Melts Hearts

A dog mom who couldn't bear the thought of her black Labrador spending the day alone while he wasn't feeling well has gone viral after she gave him the best sick day ever.

The video was posted by TikTok user @elvisbatztehlab, showing how the dog owner made sure her black Labrador was comfortable throughout the day, even though he'd been diagnosed with limber tail. Since Elvis wasn't feeling too great, she explained that she "wanted to be home with him," and "took one day off" to keep him company.

Since the video was posted on August 22, it has already been viewed more than 2.9 million times and received over 434,000 likes on TikTok.

There are many causes for acute caudal myopathy in dogs, which is commonly referred to as limber tail. According to VCA Animal Hospitals, the condition is a result of the overuse of the tail, which leads to a strain of the muscles used for wagging. This could be due to rigorous play the day before, prolonged swimming, or active hunting.

A file photo of a woman cradling a black Labrador puppy. A TikTok user has gone viral after she took a day off work to ensure her Labrador was comfy and content while he wasn't feeling well. Valeriy_G/Getty Images

If a dog develops this condition, they might show signs of discomfort, especially when they're rising from a sitting position as the tail is used for balance. Instead of wagging their tail as they usually would, it might droop between their legs, and they may cry out when it's touched.

While it can be painful and uncomfortable for dogs, the best course of action is to rest, and some vets might suggest some anti-inflammatory pain medication to help. In most cases, the dog will be back to their usual selves within a few days or a week.

During his sick day, sitting on the floor wouldn't do for Elvis, so the owner can be seen inflating a blow-up bed and putting it in front of the couch to expand how much space they had to stretch out. With plenty of bedding and cushions, Elvis and his owner were ready to watch TV for the rest of the day, as well as fitting in some sleep in his busy schedule.

The lengths that this dog mom went to in order to ensure Elvis was content has delighted many TikTok users, with more than 2,600 comments on the viral post already.

One TikTok user commented: "Dogs are really taking the place of kids, and I'm so here for it."

Another person responded: "I wish all animals could experience this type of care and love."

Other dog owners responded to @elvisbatzthelab with their own experiences of having a dog go through limber tail. One owner wrote: "Limber tail is so so painful for them. My girl has had it once and I wanted to take the pain away for her. Love this."

Newsweek reached out to @elvisbatzthelab via Instagram for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the video.

