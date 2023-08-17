Shock as Woman Wakes Up To Discover Random Dog Stuck in Her Bathroom

A woman has gone viral after discovering a random dog in her bathroom early one morning.

The hilarious clip, which has been watched more than 17 million times on TikTok, was posted by user @kyndal_bret, from Tennessee. It shows the moment she went into her bathroom after hearing a noise, only to discover a dog stuck in the floor with its head poking out—and had no idea where it had come from.

The bathroom is being renovated and the dog had managed to create a hole in the flooring underlay and squeeze her head through it. But as @kyndal_bret pointed out a number of times in the clip: "This is not my dog."

The video, posted on August 4, has racked up 2.9 million likes and more than 11,000 comments, many of them from TikTok users demanding an update.

@kyndal_bret did not disappoint, sharing follow-up clips to explain how the dog got stuck and what happened next.

The dog, whose name turned out to be Lulu, had been wandering around during the night. Seeking shelter from a storm, she found herself a spot underneath the home shared by the TikToker and her boyfriend. As Lulu tried to wriggle into the bathroom through the half-constructed floor, her collar got stuck, which is how @kyndal_bret found her.

She managed to free the dog and bring her into the home while the couple searched for her family. Eventually, Lulu's owner arrived to claim her and, most importantly, to confirm that "her favorite food is cheese."

@kyndal_bret shared an adorable clip of Lulu being reunited with her owner before going back to her own home. The TikToker joked that "Lulu is welcome at our house at any time." The couple would provide plenty of cheese, she added, but hopefully next time Lulu would use the front door.

TikTok commenters loved the story and @kyndal_bret's updates.

Two stock images of a woman looking shocked and a Labrador with its head sticking through a cat flap. A TikTok video of a woman discovering a random dog in her house has gone viral, with more than 17 million views. fizkes / Nigel Jarvis/Getty Images

One user posted: "Chill, he's just the local inspector and making sure your remodel is up to code."

Another person joked: "So you're trying to tell me, if I rip up the flooring in my bathroom, it will grow dogs?"

One commenter suggested the couple's own dog, who appears in the first clip, might not have wanted a visitor. "Your dog: don't look at me, I didn't invite him," they wrote.

Newsweek hasreached out to @kyndal_bret via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

