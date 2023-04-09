Rescue and Adoption

Woman Who Lost Dog to Hurricane Adopts Abandoned Puppy: "Who Rescued Who?"

By
Rescue and Adoption Dogs Puppies Pets Animals

A pet owner who suffered heartbreak after losing their dog in a hurricane has found happiness after coming to the rescue of another canine companion.

Buster the Labrador Weimaraner mix came into Terri Sanders' life when she needed him most. "He arrived not long after Hurricane Sally hit where I live in Seminole, Alabama," Sanders told Newsweek. "I lost just about everything I owned including my beloved dog Monte. I'm not sure who rescued who here."

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) estimates that around 3.1 million dogs enter animal shelters in the U.S. every year.

In some instances, dogs are found abandoned with little regard for their well-being. Earlier this year, alarming footage surfaced of a dog being dumped over a razor wire fence while another canine was left at a branch of Burger King alongside a heartbreaking note.

One of the most alarming cases came in New York when a badly abused dog was left in a garbage bag found by police in a Brooklyn parking lot.

Buster went through a similarly harrowing ordeal. "Buster and his sibling were thrown out of a moving vehicle onto the side of the road. They were 4 weeks old," Sanders said. "His sister did not survive."

Buster the Labrador mix dog.
Buster as a puppy - vets initially worried he might never be able to walk. Terri Sanders

He was only rescued after a passerby found the pup and took him to the Crossed Paws animal shelter in Flomaton. Despite his miraculous survival, Buster was in bad shape.

"His pelvis was broken and the local vet did not think he would ever walk, but took it upon himself to try to treat him," Sanders said. "For 6 weeks he was kept in a small kennel and allowed out twice a day to give his bones time to heal."

Sanders knew as soon as she saw Buster's picture on the shelter website that he was the dog for her - but there was a problem. "When I called about him, someone had already claimed him," she explained.

A few days later, however, things changed. "The shelter called me to tell me the person had backed out on adopting him. So he was mine if I was still interested," Sanders said.

Buster's ordeal as a puppy has left him with a slight twist in one of his back legs which means he tends to limp if he ends up playing for too long.

Despite this, he enjoys a full and happy life. "He is the official door greeter at my shop, Seminole Serendipity," Sanders said. "He is there with me 4 days a week and loves getting the attention and giving attention. It's funny he can tell when a customer walks in if they are dog people or not. If not he won't even get off his bed!"

When he's not at work, Sanders said Buster spends the remainder of his time at the family property, "happily chasing birds, kissing fish caught in our fish traps or just snoozing in the sun."

A laid-back, affectionate pup who loves climbing up into his owners' laps and enjoying scoops of frozen yogurt at work, Buster may have endured a difficult start to his life but with Sanders, he is "very much part of the family."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Buster is back to full health.
Buster the dog is thriving after making a miraculous recovery from potentially life-changing injuries. Terri Sanders
Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC