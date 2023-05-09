Women on Floaties Get Too Close to 'Hissing' Alligator in Florida River

A relaxing girl's day out floating down a Florida river took an unexpected turn when a group of women came up close to an alligator.

In a TikTok video uploaded by user carolescrazylife, the group of friends filmed the moment they suddenly saw the alligator, which left them stunned.

The women used inflatables to make their way down the river in the Ichetucknee Springs State Park and appeared in high spirits.

But the calm experience along the clear waters turned into a shocking one after they spotted an alligator resting on a log in the middle of the river.

A split image of an alligator on a log. The alligator was very close to the group of women. Getty

One woman on an inflatable appeared to not be in full control of where she was able to go and ended up getting closer to the reptile.

The woman holding the camera started to say: "Jessica, it's an alligator. Oh, it's hissing. Are you ******* kidding me right now? It's hissing at her. Oh my god."

Luckily, the woman was able to push herself away from the alligator and the group continued on their way as the reptile stayed in place.

The conservation organization Defenders of Wildlife states there are roughly 1.25 million alligators that live across Florida.

Alligators "have a natural fear of humans" and typically begin a quick retreat when approached by people, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW).

It added alligators rarely chase people but that they can run up to 35 miles per hour for short distances on land.

Since being shared on TikTok on May 8, the clip has attracted more than 6.3 million views and an estimated 320,100 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the video appeared to see the funny side of the encounter.

TikTok user Beloved Black Sheep said: "The gator looking like, why's Jessica being so dramatic?"

Rebecca Duell added: "My family loves the springs and swears gators won't go in that water. They get into pools I don't think they care what type of water they get in."

While Kayla B commented: "Imagine how the gator felt. It looked like he/ she was trying to chill."

Chelsea posted: "[With] my luck, I would have been Jessica in this situation, except my float would have tried to cuddle the gator and I'd be a gonner."

According to the TPW, if an alligator comes straight toward you, especially if it comes out of the water, it is a nuisance and needs to be reported as they have possibly been fed by people or have been allowed to get human food.

It added the following advice: "If you see an alligator while walking a pet make sure that your pet is on a leash and under your control. Your pet will naturally be curious, and the alligator may see an easy food source.

"Alligators have a keen sense of smell. In areas near alligator sightings, it is wise to keep pets inside a fenced area or in the house for a few days, during which the alligator will often move on."

The TPW continued: "If you see an alligator in the roadway, do not attempt to move it. Notify local authorities so the alligator can be handled safely. If you see a large alligator in your favorite swimming hole or pond, do not swim with it."

Newsweek has contacted carolescrazylife for comment via TikTok.