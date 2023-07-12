Women Protest Iowa Abortion Law Inside Senate: 'We're Not Your Breeders'

There were angry protests inside the Iowa state legislature on Tuesday as lawmakers passed a bill banning most abortions after six weeks. Several demonstrators were escorted out of the Senate gallery by police for heckling.

The bill was approved in a special session that extended well into the night, with the Iowa Senate voting 32-17 in favor and the House voting 56-34. GOP Governor Kim Reynolds welcomed the result and said she would sign the bill into law on Friday.

Republicans have been proposing laws to tighten abortion laws in states across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Polling last summer indicated that a majority of Americans disapprove of this decision, however, and the backlash was widely linked to the GOP's worse-than-anticipated performance at the November 2022 midterm elections.

The Iowa abortion bill was passed during a special legislative session called for the purpose by Gov. Reynolds, with most lawmakers voting along party lines.

It prohibits abortion in most circumstances once fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which generally takes place around six weeks into a pregnancy. Exceptions are allowed in cases of rape, incest, to preserve the mother's life and when the fetus has abnormalities judged "incompatible with life."

Abortion rights demonstrators rally in Washington, D.C, on June 24, 2023, the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/GETTY

After the bill was approved by the Iowa Senate, there was heckling from a number of protesters in the gallery.

Amanda Rooker, chief political reporter at local network KCCI News, posted a 20-second video on Twitter showing one demonstrator, who had repeatedly shouted "We're not your breeders," being asked to leave by officers.

Rooker captioned her tweet: "Protesters are shouting from the gallery as Iowa Senate President Amy Sinclair gives her final comments on the bill. Video here shows one woman shouting 'We're not your breeders!' before being escorted out by state patrol. Several other protesters were escorted out for yelling."

Newsweek has contacted the Iowa State Patrol, part of the Department of Public Safety, for comment.

Protesters are shouting from the gallery as Iowa Senate President Amy Sinclair gives her final comments on the bill. Video here shows one woman shouting “We’re not your breeders!” before being escorted out by state patrol. Several other protesters were escorted out for yelling pic.twitter.com/NHsab8MnLV — Amanda Rooker KCCI (@ARookerKCCI) July 12, 2023

Clips of the moment the bill were passed was tweeted by Meghan MacPherson, a reporter for Iowa network Local 5 News. In one clip, loud heckling can be heard, with one person shouting "F****** b*******."

Gov. Reynolds welcomed the bill passing, saying in a statement: "Today the Iowa legislature once again voted to protect life and end abortion at a heartbeat, with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother.

"As a pro-life governor, I am also committed to continuing policies to support women in planning for motherhood, promote the importance of fatherhood and encourage strong families. Our state and country will be stronger because of it."

A previous bill limiting abortion to around six weeks in the state had been blocked by an Iowa court in 2019. The decision was affirmed by a split ruling in the state Supreme Court last month.