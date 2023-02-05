Today's Wordle #596 Hints and Answer for Sunday, February 5 Puzzle

If today's Wordle is proving tricky, Newsweek is on hand with some tips and hints… and if all else fails, the answer.

The premise of the puzzle is simple: one five-letter word per day and only six attempts to guess it.

The color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word of the day. If a letter is in the right place, the tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, it turns yellow. But if the letter is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

The game is the brainchild of software engineer Josh Wardle, who perfeced it during the COVID-19 lockdown with help from his partner Palak Shah.

It was played by just a few dozen people a day after it was released at the end of 2021, but it then became an online sensation that attracted millions of regular players and was ultimately acquired by The New York Times for an undisclosed sum.

Avid Wordle players aim to guess the word of the day in as few tries as possible as well as retain their Wordle win streak.

But the limited number of guesses available means a good strategy is crucial to avoid using up all six attempts in vain.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen," Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., told Newsweek.

"Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t) and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

Note: The answer for Wordle #596 can be found at the bottom of this page, so scroll down to Newsweek's tips and hints below with caution to avoid spoilers.

'Wordle' #596 — Five Hints for February 5, 2023

Players can attempt to solve Wordle #596 with the following five hints:

Hint #1: Today's Wordle can be a verb or a noun.

Today's Wordle can be a verb or a noun. Hint #2: The second and fifth letters are vowels.

The second and fifth letters are vowels. Hint #3: Today's word has no repeated letters.

Today's word has no repeated letters. Hint #4: Merriam-Webster definitions of the word include "to move one's body rhythmically."

Merriam-Webster definitions of the word include "to move one's body rhythmically." Hint #5: Adjectives that can be used before today's word include "step" and "formal."

'Wordle' #596 Answer for Sunday, February 5, 2023

The answer to today's Wordle is "dance."

Wordle resets daily at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). While you wait for the next game, you could give the geography guessing game Worldle or other word puzzles a try.