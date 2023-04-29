U.S.

Wordle #679, Answer and Hints for Saturday, April 29 Challenge

Wordle was first developed during the coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer originally from the UK. The game was released to the public in October 2021 and quickly picked up a loyal following across the English-speaking world. In January 2022 The New York Times purchased Wordle for a low seven-figure sum, though it remains free to play.

In an interview with Newsweek earlier that month, Wardle admitted that, despite having invented Wordle, he sometimes still struggles with the game. He commented: "Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it, so there's your answer! I'm afraid I'm not really the best.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least 4 or 5 attempts."

Wordle hints for 29 April 2023 puzzle
The word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you complete Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in England, gave some tips on playing Wordle.

He commented: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #679, Clues for Saturday, April 29

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: A type of tree.

Hint #4: Two of the first three letters in the alphabet feature.

Hint #5: The second letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #679, Answer for Saturday, April 29

The answer to today's Wordle is "Cedar."

Did you get it? If so we're impressed because that was a tough one! An unusual word, though containing two of the most commonly used vowels certainly did help. Please don't be put off if you didn't figure it out though. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your result over time, and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips tomorrow.

What Does 'Cedar' Mean?

The Oxford University dictionary defines "cedar" as: "A tall evergreen tree with wide spreading branches."

For example: "Would you like to go and have lunch under the cedar tree?"

