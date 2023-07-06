'Wordle' Today #747 Tips, Hints and Answer for Thursday, July 6 Puzzle

Wordle has remarkably humble origins, considering its global popularity, being invented during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York based software developer who simply wanted to make a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

However, once Wordle was released to the general public in October 2021, it quickly became a viral sensation, with players right across the English speaking world. In January 2022, the game was purchased by The New York Times for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum, though it remains free to play.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Thursday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice for Wordle players.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #747, Clues for Thursday, July 6

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels, one of which functions as a consonant in a different word structure.

Hint #3: Synonyms for Thursday's Wordle include "blustery" and "gusty."

Hint #4: Think Chicago.

Hint #5: The second letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #747, Answer for Thursday, July 6

The answer to today's Wordle is "Windy."

A fairly common word, containing two vowels, this wasn't the toughest challenge Wordle has yet thrown our way, but it was still a fun brainteaser. Did you get it? Congratulations if so, but please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your results over time, and Newsweek will be back on Friday with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Windy' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "windy" as "marked by strong wind or by more wind than usual."

For example: "I decided to go for a walk in the afternoon, but had to cut it short after it started getting very windy."