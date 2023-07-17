Worker Planning to Start Side Job During Office Hours Splits Views: 'Fired'

An office employee planning to launch a side hustle during work hours has divided opinion online.

In a post to Reddit's Life Pro Tips earlier this July, user u/Fa11enAngeLIV wrote that they have an office job with a "relaxed atmosphere." As they often have two to four hours a day of "downtime" at work, they've decided to find a source of "supplemental income" to keep them entertained.

"Other coworkers who've been here for 15-20 years are doing all manner of things when they're not working on work: looking for new houses, listening to podcasts, etc," the poster wrote.

"I want to make better use of my time besides twiddling my thumbs or looking at news articles," they added.

Derek Sall, founder of money management website Life And My Finances, told Newsweek that it can be tempting to start a side gig. However, it's important to consider the impact it could have on your current role.

"Most people opt for side gigs after their work hours, going for a 9-to-5 and then a 5-to-9," Sall said.

The poster's ideal side gig would be an activity that can be picked up or dropped at a moment's notice and can be done around their work tasks. "I'm not at all concerned with my current income, I make enough to live on comfortably with plenty extra to save and spend on fun, I just want to be more efficient with my time, you know?" they wrote.

The positives of a side gig include increased income and the potential to explore new interests or develop your skills. However, taking on too many projects can lead to lowered performance both at your day job and your side hustle.

"There's also the risk of violating your employment contract, which often stipulates that your work hours are dedicated to your employer," said Sall. "At best, you might receive a warning or be asked to stop the side gig during work hours.

"At worst, you could lose your job or face legal action if your employer believes you've violated your contract or caused them harm," he added.

Fellow Reddit users had plenty of suggestions for u/Fa11enAngeLIV, with the post receiving over 3,200 comments.

"Does company pay for education?" asked rjl12334567. "I got my masters in statistics paid for by company. I would study at work."

"There are lots of free courses online. Good way to skill up on company time," agreed daithislayer.

"I used to get paid $50 to sketch peoples cars in downtime," wrote 2bfaaaaaaaaaair. "People would think I was just really into art but I was making $100 extra/day on top of $17/hour."

"Data entry," wrote cardinal1319, "... companies will pay someone to organize data or add data into a new system."

"I believe transcribing may be what you're looking for - typically you listen to audio on your phone and transcribe," posted mister_snoopy.

"I'd learn another language," commented kaikai34. "It would add an additional skill to the resume while opening up a whole part of the world previously unknown or unfamiliar with."

However, many warned Fa11enAngeLIV about the consequences if they get caught working a second job during office hours. "You will absolutely be fired," wrote WhoIsYerWan.

"The company could also sue you for back wages and expenses, since you used their time and potentially their equipment," posted zpenik.

"Additionally, any intellectual property you created during your employment may actually be their property," commented Fieos.

"You might get a stern talking to for reading the news but earning another income on company time is a firing offense everywhere," wrote fakeuser515357.

In an update, Fa11enAngeLIV wrote that "downtime" was part of their office culture and there was no risk of them being fired if caught.

"As long as your on top of your tasks and everything is accounted for, nobody really cares and everyone does it. It's just how it works around here," they added. "Thanks for the advice."

Newsweek reached out to u/Fa11enAngeLIV for comment via Reddit. We could not verify the details of the case.

