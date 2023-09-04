What Zelensky's Firing of Defense Chief Means for Ukraine Counteroffensive

Ukraine's Defense Ministry will have a change in leader as Kyiv's troops press what could prove a pivotal counteroffensive operation in the southeast of the country, while simultaneously fighting off a large Russian offensive in the northeast.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov this weekend submitted his resignation at President Volodymyr Zelensky's request, ending several months of speculation as to his position initially sparked by a procurement corruption scandal at the Defense Ministry.

"It was an honor to serve the Ukrainian people and work for the #UAarmy for the last 22 months, the toughest period of Ukraine's modern history," Reznikov wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Zelensky, meanwhile, said it was time for "new approaches" in the ministry.

That new approach will be fronted by Rustem Umerov, nominated by the president to replace Reznikov, and is expected to soon be confirmed by parliament. Umerov is a former member of parliament who represented the government at peace talks with Russian officials early in Moscow's full-scale invasion.

A Ukrainian “Grad” multiple rocket launcher fires from a field near Orikhiv on June 27, 2023, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine. Kyiv's troops have been on the offensive in the area since early June. Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Umerov, as a member of the Crimean Tatar community, has been involved in Kyiv's outreach to Islamic nations. Before being tapped to replace Reznikov, Umerov had been heading the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

Umerov, once confirmed, will take charge at a sensitive moment. Ukrainian troops are pushing against Russian defensive lines in the southeast of the country, hoping for a breakthrough that might precipitate a collapse of Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

But the operation is moving slowly amid high casualties, prompting a slew of criticism among Western officials and media; and even within certain factions with the Ukrainian government.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops in the northeast of the country are defending against a fresh Russian onslaught, seemingly designed to sap attention and resources from Kyiv's drive in the southeast. Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry by email to request comment.

Ukrainian officials—Reznikov among them—have urged Western partners to send more and better military equipment to Kyiv. Umerov will likely continue such appeals, especially at the next meeting of the Ramstein Defense Contact Group in mid-September.

Ivan Stupak—a former officer in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and now an adviser to the Ukrainian parliament's national security, defense and intelligence committee—told Newsweek that Reznikov's replacement "won't affect our counteroffensive at all."

"The defense minister is a political position, it's not about conducting military operations," said Stupak, who also works with the Ukrainian Institute for the Future. "It's only about budgeting, funding, taking responsibility in parliament, making reports to the mass media, and so on."

"The general staff is about military operations, about procurements, making requests to the defense minister," Stupak added. "The thing they expect from the new defense minister is increasing the level of cooperation with Western partners."

Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and chair of the body's foreign affairs committee, told Newsweek the vote to confirm Umerov is expected to take place this week. "I'm sure he will get the maximum votes," Merezhko said.

The lawmaker said he hoped Umerov would channel Reznikov's successes. "I do not think the new appointment will bring considerable changes in terms of the counteroffensive," Merezhko said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) greets members of the Ukrainian parliament, including (L to R) David Arakhamia, Aleksandra Ustinova and Rustem Umerov, at the U.S. Capitol on June 15, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Umerov is expected to soon become Ukraine's next defense minister. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Reznikov was an efficient minister of defense in the most dangerous and difficult times. He proved to be a very effective negotiator at Ramstein. I hope that Umerov will continue the best practices of Reznikov."

Relations with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the new British Defense Minister Grant Shapps will be particularly important, Stupak said. Good ties with other partners in Germany, Italy, and other European NATO states will also be top priorities.

Umerov is expected to continue Kyiv's push for advanced weapons so far denied to Ukraine. American-made F-16 fighter jets, U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), and German Taurus cruise missiles will remain at the top of Ukraine's shopping list, Stupak said.

Ukraine's constant need for more artillery ammunition, spare parts, and repair facilities, he added, will also be key for the incoming minister.

Umerov does not bring military experience to the role. But, Stupak said, his negotiating skills will be valuable. "His previous position was heading the State Property Fund of Ukraine, so it was not connected with military service," he said.

"Mostly it was about his ability to make new connections, his ability to cooperate and to conduct negotiations.