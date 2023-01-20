Zelensky's Impassioned Appeal for Tanks, Artillery: 'The Kremlin Must Lose'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned appeal for weapons at a key meeting in Germany on Friday involving dozens of Western defense ministers.

Officials from some 50 countries backing Ukraine and the NATO military alliance met at Ramstein air base in Germany to discuss the possibility of sending more tanks to Ukraine to assist the war-torn country in the ongoing conflict.

Speaking via video link, the Ukrainian president thanked his allies for the weapons provided so far in the conflict, which began on February 24, 2022. He made a direct appeal for more assistance.

"I could thank you hundreds of times, and it would be absolutely just and fair, given all that we have already done," Zelensky began.

"But hundreds of thanks are not hundreds of tanks. All of us can use thousands of words in discussions, but I cannot put words instead of the guns that are needed against Russian artillery or instead of the anti-aircraft missiles that are needed to protect people from Russian air strikes," he told the summit, chaired by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

#Ramstein

The war started by RF doesn’t allow delays.

I can thank you hundreds of times – but hundreds of "thank you” are not hundreds of tanks.

We must speed up! Time must become our common weapon, just like air defense, artillery, armored vehicles & tanks.

The Kremlin must lose pic.twitter.com/wieu6fkMBn — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 20, 2023

His appeal came amid speculation that members of NATO would provide Ukraine with major weapons commitments, and as Kyiv warned that Russia is preparing for a fresh offensive in Ukraine in 2023.

Oleskiy Danylov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, told Ukrainian television on Monday that Kyiv expected Russian troops "to attempt to make a so-called final push," which could take place on the invasion's anniversary on February 24, or in March.

Danylov appealed for weapons and aid "to help us defeat this aggressor that invaded our country."

The U.K. has agreed to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, but Germany has declined to give its powerful Leopard 2 tanks to the country.

Zelensky told the meeting on Friday that the war started by Russia "doesn't allow delays" and that "terror does not allow for discussion."

"Every unit [of weapons] helps to save our people from terror," he said. "But time remains a Russian weapon. We have to speed up. Time must become our common weapon, just like air defense and artillery, armored vehicles and tanks, which we are negotiating about with you and which will actually make victory."

The Ukrainian leader added: "The Kremlin must lose."

A day earlier, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev took to his Telegram account to invoke the possibility of a nuclear war, should Russia be defeated in Ukraine.

"Tomorrow, at NATO's Ramstein base, the great military leaders will discuss new tactics and strategies, as well as the supply of new heavy weapons and strike systems to Ukraine," wrote Medvedev, who was Putin's stand-in president between 2008 and 2012 and now serves as deputy head of Russia's Security Council.

"And this was right after the forum in Davos, where underdeveloped political partygoers repeated like a mantra: 'To achieve peace, Russia must lose,'" Medvedev added.

Medvedev said NATO and defense officials should consider the risks of further supporting Ukraine in the conflict. "Defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war," he added.

Meanwhile, Zelensky concluded his Ramstein speech by appealing for longer-range missiles and F-16 fighter jets.

"Ladies and gentlemen, you are leaders of powerful countries, and I know your bravery, and I appreciate everything you have done," the Ukrainian leader said. "I encourage you to make such decisions that can deprive Russian evil of any power. You can start this policy today."

Zelensky added: "It is in your power... not to bargain about different numbers of tanks, but to open a principal supply that will stop Russian evil. It is in your power to guarantee such artillery and aircraft that will crush terror. It is in your power to make victory."

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.