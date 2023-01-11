How Zendaya Celebrated First Golden Globes Win Despite Missing Awards Show

Zendaya won the Golden Globe for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series at the film and television award ceremony's 80th edition on Tuesday.

The actress took home her first ever Golden Globe Award for her role as Rue in HBO's Euphoria, beating out House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy, Ozark's Laura Linney, The Crown's Imelda Staunton and Alaska Daily's Hilary Swank.

To celebrate, Zendaya, who was born Zendaya Coleman but goes by only her first name professionally, posted a picture of herself on set of the drama series, appearing to be dressed as Rue, to her Instagram Stories.

She later posted to her main Instagram feed, sharing another snap of her on the Euphoria set with her 164 million followers, along with a lengthy caption sharing her thoughts and feelings after her big win.

The star wrote: "I'm so sorry I wasn't able to be there tonight, but I just wanted to say thank you to @goldenglobes for this incredible honor. To my fellow nominees, it is a privilege to be named beside you, I admire you all deeply.

"Thank you to my Euphoria family, without you, none of this is possible. Lastly, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has allowed Rue into theirs. I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift.

"I'm honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you. Goodnight," she concluded, adding an emoji of a black love heart at the end of her message.

Zendaya, who is currently in a relationship with her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, was unable to attend the 2023 Golden Globes, which were held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Presenter Jay Ellis accepted her award on her behalf and explained that Zendaya is busy filming an upcoming project, hence her absence.

"She's busy, she's working, y'all," he said. "It's a good thing."

Zendaya has recently been working on Dune: Part Two which has required a lot of traveling as the cast and crew have been spotted on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Italy.

Euphoria, which also stars Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud and Hunter Schafer, aired its second season in January and February 2022.

The show has been confirmed to return for a third installment, with much of the beloved cast expected to be reprising their roles, however no premiere date has been revealed yet.

