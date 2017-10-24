Democrat Mocks Trump With Paper Towels In Congress After Puerto Rico Fiasco

Democratic Representative Luis Gutiérrez of Illinois mocked President Donald Trump’s cringe-worthy visit to Puerto Rico by bringing a pack of paper towels to the House floor on Tuesday.

Gutiérrez, who has visited Puerto Rico several times since it was ravaged by Hurricane Maria, said he had been sent a pack of paper towels anonymously after the president’s trip to the island.

Speaking of the president’s questionable decision to throw packs of paper towels to disaster-hit residents of Puerto Rico while telling them “you don’t need 'em anymore,” Gutiérrez held up the towels and demanded a stronger response from Congress to Puerto Rico's dire situation.

“Maybe after watching the president entertain himself by tossing paper towels at hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, some well-intentioned person thought that giving paper towels to Puerto Ricans was an appropriate sign of respect, the gift you give to Puerto Ricans after a major disaster to kind of cheer us up. Viva!” The Hill cited Gutiérrez.

“I can tell you one thing for sure: We need a lot more than paper towels from the president and this Congress,” he said in reference to Puerto Rico, where the death toll from Hurricane Maria currently stands at 51, and around 79 percent of the island remains without power.

Trump’s visit to Puerto Rico was marred by an online spat between himself and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, as well as criticism over his delayed response to the crisis. As a result, he was not welcomed to the country with open arms.

However, the president insisted this was not the case after he visited the island. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One as it departed Puerto Rico, Trump said at the time, “That was a great, great visit. Really lovely.”

Asked whether he was aware of any criticism of him and his administration during his visit, the president added, “We only heard thank yous from the people of Puerto Rico.”

But his self-congratulatory tone has clearly not gone down well with Gutiérrez, showing the House pictures of the devastation in Puerto Rico and telling the representatives: “Of course the president said he gave himself a '10.' Tell that to the people who have to live there for weeks.”