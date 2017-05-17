Donald Trump delivered the commencement address Wednesday at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. It was the first time the president spoke in public since Tuesday's bombshell report that he asked the now-fired director of the FBI James Comey to stop investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's ties to Russia. Though Trump did not address the report directly, he did on several occasions mention how unfairly he has been treated, disguising his complaints as "advice" for the graduating class.

"Now I want to take this opportunity to give you some advice," Trump began. "Over the course of your life, you will find that things are not always fair. You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve, and that are not always warranted. But you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight. Never, ever, ever give up. Things will work out just fine."

Trump then clarified what he was actually talking about.

"Look at the way I've been treated lately," he continued. "Especially by the media. No politician in history—and I say this with great surety—has been treated worse, or more unfairly. You can't let them get you down. You can't let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams."

Trump at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement: "You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve" pic.twitter.com/W1R47WPHtp — POLITICO (@politico) May 17, 2017

In case you were wondering, "surety" is a word, just not the one Trump was looking for. Oxford defines a "surety" as "a person who takes responsibility for another's performance of an undertaking, for example their appearing in court or the payment of a debt."

There is also what Oxford calls the word's archaic definition—"for certain"—which is a little bit closer to what Trump was going for. For some reason, though, we doubt the president's usage was culled from his deep well of knowledge of archaic word definitions. Merriam-Webster's Twitter account, which has been calling Trump out for months, has yet to weigh in on the issue.

