Well, hot damn—literally. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was not lying when she told the Lannister army to either bend the knee or die. Poor Randyll and Dickon Tarly faced death by dragonfire after pledging allegiance to Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) instead of the Khaleesi.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s GoT, “Eastwatch,” the stage was set for the final two episodes of Season 7. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) built a team to go beyond the Wall and bring back proof of the White Walkers and the Night King to convince Cersei to join the fight. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) obviously survived his brush with death at Drogon's hand. He was saved by Bronn (Jerome Flynn), who later set him up for a clandestine reunion with his brother Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). Speaking of the imp, Tyrion exchanged words with Varys (Conleth Hill), expressing their uneasiness at Dany killing off her rivals with fire—like her father, the Mad King, once did. Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) were at odds again at Winterfell, almost like they went back in time to Season 1, and Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) tried to cause more drama between them. Oh, and Gendry (Joe Dempsie) finally reappeared in Flea Bottom. No, he’s not still rowing.

There were two big points of note in this week’s episode that I’ve written about elsewhere on Newsweek. Click here to read about the big Jon Snow revelation that Gilly discovered, and click here to read the letter that Arya discovered in Littlefinger’s chambers.

Now, let’s dive in to some of the other things you might have missed in “Eastwatch.”

Robert and Ned Live On

Best friends Robert Baratheon and Ned Stark both died in Season 1, but their spirit lived on in an exchange between their sons Gendry and Jon Snow in “Eastwatch.”

In their humorous first meeting, Jon tells Gendry, “You’re a lot leaner,” referring to his portly father, King Robert. “You’re a lot shorter,” Gendry retorts. This is followed by a brief moment of awkwardness as Jon doesn’t seem to take kindly to Gendry’s remark—only to break into a smile.

In the very first episode of GoT in 2011, there was a similar moment between Robert and Ned when they met up at Winterfell after years of estrangement.

“You’ve got fat,” Robert tells Ned. Ned glances at Robert’s stomach, leading to the old friends breaking into laughter.

Gendry’s War Hammer

Humor isn’t the only thing Gendry has inherited from his dear old dad. The blacksmith’s preferred weapon of choice is a war hammer, which he deftly uses on two gold cloaks that are about to capture Tyrion. That is also the weapon his father famously used in battle.

Jenny of Oldstones

Readers of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels may have recognized some periphery names from the books mentioned in “Eastwatch.” When the maesters in the Citadel dismiss Sam’s insistence that the White Walkers are real, they mention other myths that have been passed down through the generations in the Seven Kingdoms.

One maester remarks, “It reminds me of Jenny of Oldstones, the charlatan who claimed descent from the Children of the Forest.”

So far in the series, there has been no claim of a human descendant of the Children of the Forest, but the character does exist in the books.

According to A Wiki of Ice and Fire, Jenny was the wife of Duncan Targaryen, son of King Aegon V, an ancestor of Daenerys. His marriage to Jenny was not well received, and his father tried to break it. Duncan refused and gave up his claim to the Iron Throne in favor of love. The pair’s love story inspired songs that people sang across the Seven Kingdoms.

Eventually, Jenny was welcomed at court and apparently brought with her a friend—a woods witch called the Ghost of High Heart.

This is where the story becomes intriguing: The Ghost of High Heart predicted the Prince That Was Promised, aka the Azor Ahai in the faith of the Lord of the Light, would descend from the lineage of Aerys II Targaryen and his sister Rhaella. Their father, Duncan’s brother Prince Jaehaerys, then prompted them to marry.

Aerys II would go on to become the Mad King Aerys, and with his wife, Rhaella, they would have three children: Rhaegar, Viserys and Daenerys.

As we now know this season, the legendary Azor Ahai prophecy could be a man or a woman—perhaps Dany or perhaps Jon Snow, Rhaegar’s son.

Who Is Lodos?

In the same scene that Jenny of Oldstones is mentioned, another maester recalled the myth of Lodos. “Don't forget the prophet Lodos, who promised that the Drowned God would rise up and destroy Aegon the Conqueror.”

Aegon the Conqueror was the king that forged the Iron Throne and united the Seven Kingdoms, and the first in a long dynasty of Targaryens to rule Westeros.

In Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, there are two men named Lodos. The first was the King of the Iron Islands, who claimed to be the living son of the Drowned God, the sea god that the people of the Iron Islands believe in. When Aegon attacked the Iron Islands, he called on the Drowned God to unleash krakens to fell Aegon’s warships. When that didn’t happen, he and his followers “filled his robes with stones and walked into the sea to ‘take counsel’ with his father,” according to A Wiki of Ice and Fire. Many of the corpses of Lodos’s followers washed up on shore, but Lodos’s body never did.

Which leads us to the second Lodos, a man who claimed to be the reborn Lodos during the reign of Aegon’s son, King Aenys. He led a revolt on the Iron Islands but was quickly killed.

