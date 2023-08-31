The term touring or grand touring usually means a vehicle that's comfortable for a road trip, something that will fit luggage and is usually restricted to vehicles that have two doors.

Porsche creates dozens of extreme 911s, with all-wheel drive, turbochargers and carbon fiber panels. But it also makes the 911 T, a still extremely sporty, but slightly dialed back (and lighter-weight) version designed for taking the long road home.

The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T slots in between the 911 Carrera and the 911 Carrera S. The Carrera T, not to be confused with the 911 Turbo, uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder to deliver 379 horsepower (hp) and 331 pound-feet of torque. It can get to 60 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 181 mph.

Power from the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter (379 hp) is near perfect for a daily driver. Any more would be wasted at legal speeds. The flat-six (the engine's pistons are laid out horizontally), is loud and sounds mean at speed, but Porsche also cleaned up the sound at idle and slow speeds, which has always been a little choppy.

1 of 9

It's a Porsche 911, which means driving dynamics, handling and comfort are literally the best in the world. This T model is a smidge lower to the ground than the 911, allowing for the feel of the road imperfections, but never in a harsh way. Like many sports cars of this ilk, the wheels are so wide they roll over most potholes without notice.

The steering is top notch, with almost a direct, 1-to-1 feel from the wheel. It's accurate, allowing a driver to kiss the inside line around a curve without constant adjustment, even over broken pavement. The brakes too feel solid, confident and reliable from any speed.

Vehicles with a manual transmission also come with Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical rear differential lock. An eight-speed paddle-shift dual-clutch transmission is also available. The 911 Carrera T also comes standard with the Sport Chrono Package and PASM Sport Suspension. Rear Axle Steering is optional.

With the seven-speed manual transmission the 911 T is a joy to drive fast or slow. Passing other drivers on the highway is easy, even in sixth gear. Seventh now becomes the cruising gear. There are two small complaints. The shifter doesn't feel as robust or mechanical as some in more pedestrian vehicles like a Ford Mustang or Chevrolet Camaro. Additionally, the catch point of the clutch pedal is wide, which takes some getting used to.

The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T has a touchscreen and a rotary dial. Porsche Cars North America

Every 2023 911 Carrera T comes with four-way adjustable Sport Seats Plus, interior trim in matte black and high-gloss inlays. The optional Carrera T Interior Package adds seat belts in Slate Grey or Lizard Green, stripes on the seat centers, decorative stitching and 911 logos on the headrests.

The 911 T can be ordered with 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus or bucket-style race seats. The T doesn't come with back seats, more space for luggage, but they can be reequipped at no charge. The Carrera T Interior Package adds leather on the doors, center console and dashboard.

The cabin is comfortable even without the leather package. It does seem a little plain for a vehicle that costs $116,600 before options. But everything is simple and ergonomic. The main control for the screen is a rotary dial but the display can also be touched.

Its seats are basic and are all anyone would need here, though curiously it has a power adjustment for the recline but the fore and aft slide is manual. They are laterally supportive in this vehicle, which is important considering the 911 is known for taking corners hard.

Underneath the infotainment screen, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, are simple toggle switches for suspension, exhaust and other functions. Those variables, in addition to steering weight, throttle sensitivity and the traction control, adjust with the drive modes going from Comfort to Sport to Sport Plus. Thankfully there is an Individual drive mode to program; alternately, most settings can be changed independently of the modes.

There are small gripes in addition to the fact that this 911 is technically underpowered for its competition (most of them mentioned above have around 500 hp), and expensive in its class at $118,050.

The 911 has always had many competitors, including American ones like the Chevrolet Corvette, now starting at $66,300, but also from its home country of Germany. The Mercedes-AMG GT starts at $98,950 while the BMW M4 is $78,100. The Jaguar F-Type R is also in the game at $108,500.

But, none of those less-costly competitors combine the analog driving feel with modern technology like the Porsche 911 does. Its name is legendary for a reason.