Ginger Zee Replies to Comment Calling Vivek Ramaswamy a 'Clown'

By
Culture Vivek Ramaswamy Climate Change Republican

ABC weather expert Ginger Zee has responded to Republican presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy being called a "clown" on social media.

Returning from vacation—and a week-long social media break—Zee was replying to user Bruce Miller on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. Miller asked if Zee had heard about Ramaswamy's recent remarks on climate change.

"Wondering if you saw or heard the comments about climate change made last night by Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican clown, er I mean candidate for President. He called it the biggest hoax in America," wrote Miller.

"It's SO DAMN SCARY listening to these Republican ignoramuses."

Vivek Ramaswamy/Ginger Zee
Vivek Ramaswamy (left) at the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by Fox News on August 23. Ginger Zee (right) in November 2022. The ABC weather expert responded to a tweet that called Ramaswamy a "clown." Win McNamee/Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images News/GC Images

In response, the Good Morning America star said: "I've been offline for a week..."

"Oh yes, I forgot," replied Miller. "Hoping you feel refreshed and rejuvenated.

As chief meteorologist at ABC, Zee is a passionate advocate for climate change awareness. The 42-year-old's website, ginger-zee.com, contains resources on how to help fight global warming, as well as tips for living sustainably.

Since joining the ABC team in 2013, Zee has fronted a number of specials on climate change, with more possibly in the works. However, her efforts to protect the environment have led to backlash from climate-change deniers, alongside claims that the mom-of-two has a "political agenda."

In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on August 27, Ramaswamy described himself as "unapologetically pro nuclear energy."

Rather than prevent further damage to the planet, the 38-year-old said his agenda would focus on "mastery of any change in the climate, through technological advances powered by fossil fuels and other forms of energy."

Bash also addressed Ramaswamy's comments about Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and author Ibram X. Kendi, in which he referred to them as "modern grand wizards of the modern KKK" during a campaign stop in Iowa.

The businessman-turned-politician also recently called climate change a "hoax," claiming that "more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate change" during the first GOP presidential debate on August 23.

Although his comments led to boos from the audience, a FiveThirtyEight//Washington Post/Ipsos poll conducted shortly after the debate found that 26 percent of Republican viewers thought Ramaswamy performed the best—just 3 percent behind "winner" Ron DeSantis.

Newsweek has reached out to Ramaswamy for comment.

Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
