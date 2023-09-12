Adorable Cat Doing Pilates With Owner Amazes Internet: 'Pawlates'

A cat owner has left the internet in stitches after sharing a video of her furbaby exercising alongside her, which has quickly gone viral on social media.

The video, shared on TikTok in August under the username Goodkarinaa, shows the woman doing pilates in her living room, as her calico cat Ella lies upside down on the floor next to her, imitating her moves, as if she was exercising too.

The hilarious post, which quickly got hundreds of thousands of views all over social media, comes with a caption that says: "Just noticed that my cat was doing pawlates while I was doing Pilates."

Stock image of a cat exercising with his owner. A cat doing 'pawlates' with her owner has gone viral.

Cats often imitate their owners, and they're really good at it! But why do they do this? According to pet wellness experts at PetKeen, some cats do it to strengthen their bond with their owners, but they may also copy you for other reasons.

Your furbaby may copy you to establish a routine and feel more comfortable within the household, or to learn new skills. In fact, many animals learn by observing and mimicking. They may also use mimicry to reinforce their bonds with other pets within the household or neighborhood.

"By imitating each other's postures, vocalizations, and body language, cats can strengthen group cohesion and establish stronger social ties," the website says.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 358,800 views and 56,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Abel, commented: "She needs her own mat." And Clara Heidemann said: "This is soooo cute—smart kitty." sopajmelina added: "I know you're doing Nicole's Pilates. I love her."

Lupita Martinez, wrote: "He said ok big stretch big stretch." And Glam said: "Definitely giving purrrrrrlates perfection."

Another user, Sharon Ann, commented: "My cat loves when I do the seated cool down as he stretches out next to me. In covid, my zoom classes were more popular because of the cat."

Ally said: "when I stretch in the mornings so does my dog and he makes DIRECT eye contact with me while he does it It never fails to make me laugh." And r.am.o.n.a added: "Cats love to copy their Guardians because it makes them feel closer to them."

