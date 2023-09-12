Funny

Adorable Cat Doing Pilates With Owner Amazes Internet: 'Pawlates'

By
Funny Cats Yoga TikTok Pets

A cat owner has left the internet in stitches after sharing a video of her furbaby exercising alongside her, which has quickly gone viral on social media.

The video, shared on TikTok in August under the username Goodkarinaa, shows the woman doing pilates in her living room, as her calico cat Ella lies upside down on the floor next to her, imitating her moves, as if she was exercising too.

The hilarious post, which quickly got hundreds of thousands of views all over social media, comes with a caption that says: "Just noticed that my cat was doing pawlates while I was doing Pilates."

cat doing pawlates goes viral
Stock image of a cat exercising with his owner. A cat doing 'pawlates' with her owner has gone viral. Getty Images

Cats often imitate their owners, and they're really good at it! But why do they do this? According to pet wellness experts at PetKeen, some cats do it to strengthen their bond with their owners, but they may also copy you for other reasons.

Your furbaby may copy you to establish a routine and feel more comfortable within the household, or to learn new skills. In fact, many animals learn by observing and mimicking. They may also use mimicry to reinforce their bonds with other pets within the household or neighborhood.

"By imitating each other's postures, vocalizations, and body language, cats can strengthen group cohesion and establish stronger social ties," the website says.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 358,800 views and 56,000 likes on the platform.

@goodkarinaa

She really reached back through her right taws #weirdgirl #cats #cutecats #pilates #catowner #schwiiz

♬ original sound - goodkarinaa

One user, Abel, commented: "She needs her own mat." And Clara Heidemann said: "This is soooo cute—smart kitty." sopajmelina added: "I know you're doing Nicole's Pilates. I love her."

Lupita Martinez, wrote: "He said ok big stretch big stretch." And Glam said: "Definitely giving purrrrrrlates perfection."

Another user, Sharon Ann, commented: "My cat loves when I do the seated cool down as he stretches out next to me. In covid, my zoom classes were more popular because of the cat."

Ally said: "when I stretch in the mornings so does my dog and he makes DIRECT eye contact with me while he does it It never fails to make me laugh." And r.am.o.n.a added: "Cats love to copy their Guardians because it makes them feel closer to them."

Newsweek reached out to Goodkarinaa for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC