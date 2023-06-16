Adorable Puppy Caught Playing Hide and Seek With Owner: 'Working Smarter'

A puppy called Lola has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of her playing hide and seek with her owner went viral on social media earlier this week.

In the clip, shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the dog's owner, under the username Ilolathehusky, Lola can be seen playing hide and seek in the living room with her owner, who can be heard counting down from 10 before starting to look for her. The owner can be heard saying: "Wanna play hide and seek Lola? 10... 9... 8..."

The following shot shows Lola hiding in her usual spot, as her owner can be heard saying: "I know she's not under the chair she's always under. No Lola you're not under here, I don't believe you. Hold on. Wait a minute Lola, is that you Lola? I found you."

Stock image of a puppy. A puppy playing hide and seek has gone viral on social media. Getty Images

The hilarious post, which has been reshared almost 25,000 times so far, comes with a caption that says: "It's been 3 years!? y'all still here?"

Hide and seek is a great game for any dog, regardless of breed and body construction, because it helps keep both the dog's body and brain healthy at the same time, according to pet wellness experts at WagWalking.

"Playing hide and seek with your pup stimulates an integral area of his natural instincts, encouraging him to remember his name, strengthening recall behavior, and reinforcing his scent tracking ability," the WagWalking website says.

The post quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 5.2 million views and 1.8 million likes on the platform.

One user, Vinnie Parks, commented: "Her moving with the chair is so smart tho, precious." And Father Waffle said: "She's like 'as long as I stay under the chair, he can never find me.'" Elsa Hansson added: "So clever already as a little girl."

Justhere4thememes13 wrote: "We must praise and protect Lola." And JJ? said: "Hiding under the chair and moving with it since day one, we love you, Lola!" ErikaAmi added: "I wanna know how you teach a dog to play hide and seek. I understand them seeking but hiding?"

Another user, Nic Buckner, commented: "Not to be dramatic but I would die for Lola." And Nina said: "Working smarter, not harder!" Rebecca Leach added: "Smart puppers,lol. Moving with the chair, lol. I love how she sticks her head out and looks up."

