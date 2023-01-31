'AGT: All-Stars' Results: Tom Ball Makes History but Fans Call for Change

Former Britain's Got Talent contestant Tom Ball has made history on America's Got Talent: All-Stars, also known as AGT: All-Stars.

The 24-year-old high-school teacher and singer wowed the judging panel with his rendition of Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" during Monday's episode of the NBC talent competition.

AGT: All-Stars judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews were so impressed that they gave Ball the first Group Golden Buzzer of the show, sending him straight to the finals.

Throughout the inaugural season of AGT: All-Stars, which premiered at the start of January, each of the three judges, and Crews, have had a Golden Buzzer, which they have given out on different weeks.

The Group Golden Buzzer, which was introduced to the AGT franchise in the show's 16th season, was the final Golden Buzzer left this season, and was used for the first time ever on AGT: All-Stars on Monday, January 30.

Each week on AGT: All-Stars, 10 acts, who have previously taken part in one of the many Got Talent installments across the globe, compete with the hopes of making it through to the final and being crowned the ultimate Got Talent champion.

Ball was the sixth act of the night to take to the stage on the latest episode of the show, following singer Peter Rosalita, comedian Axel Blake, singer Mandy Harvey, comedic duo Yumbo Dump and rapping magician Mervant Vera.

After Ball was given his Golden Buzzer, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, magician Jasper Cherry, ventriloquist Ana-Maria Margean, and singer Archie Williams performed for the judges.

Taking to Twitter after the performances, some AGT: All-Stars fans called for a major change to be made to the format of the show.

A number of viewers questioned why the judges can't watch all of the performances first before choosing which act they want to give the Golden Buzzer to.

One viewer posted: "I almost wish that #AGT would wait until all acts are seen to give the golden buzzer. World Taekwondo demonstration team deserved the golden buzzer way more than Tom Ball. #AGTAllStars."

Another fan tagged the three judges and the show host, Crews, tweeting: "Please consider for Season 2...Golden buzzers should be given as deserved? How can you give 1 golden buzzer w/o FIRST seeing all the acts? If [you] give one out, but another act afterwards is worthy how is that FAIR?? #AGTAllStars."

"I think the judges blew that golden buzzer on #AGTAllStars. #MandyHarvey and #AxelBlake were both better than that guy," wrote another viewer, referencing acts Harvey and Blake, who both took to the stage before Ball had been awarded the final Golden Buzzer of the season.

As another wrote of a different performance: "That was a golden buzzer worthy act, but they gave the last one to the guy that performed earlier. It is tough to pick who should get it when there are so many worthy acts. #AGTAllStars."

There were, however, plenty of AGT: All-Stars fans who were delighted with the Golden Buzzer going to Ball.

"Welcome to America, Tom Ball! That cover of 'Sound of Silence' was among the best vocal performances in @AGT history! Goosebumps all over! #AGTAllStars," wrote one fan, while another tweeted: "TOM BALL should win this competition!!! #AGTAllStars."

TOM BALL should win this competition!!!

At the end of Monday night's episode, the top three acts of the evening were revealed, based on the votes of a panel of AGT "superfans." The series was filmed in the summer of 2022, so there is no public vote.

After Ball secured his spot in the final with his Golden Buzzer, host Crews revealed that the panel of superfans had whittled down the remaining nine acts to their top three; Peter Rosalita, Ana-Maria Margean, and Mandy Harvey.

Harvey was named the third-place act, leaving Rosalita and Margean as the top two.

Ultimately, Margean was revealed as the superfans' favorite and progresses to the finals alongside Ball and previously announced finalists Aidan McCann, Power Dup, Avery Dixon, Mike E. Winfield, Detroit Youth Choir, Light Balance Kids, the Bello Sisters and Aidan Bryant

America's Got Talent: All-Stars continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.