'AGT: All-Stars' Week 3 Results: Who Got a Golden Buzzer and Who Left?

Two more acts have been added to the line-up for the upcoming America's Got Talent: All-Stars grand finale, after Monday's episode.

Two spots in the final are dished out every week on the NBC talent show, with one being determined by the judges and their Golden Buzzers, and the other being decided by the votes of a panel of "superfans."

AGT: All-Stars premiered at the start of January, with regular AGT judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum on the panel, as well as host Terry Crews. Sofia Vergara, who judges AGT, is not on All Stars, reportedly due to prior filming commitments.

The show, filming for which took place in summer 2022, welcomes back acts from various Got Talent franchises across the globe, boasting a mix of winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations among the cast.

Each week, 10 acts compete with the hopes of making it through to the final and being crowned the ultimate Got Talent champion.

So, who has made it through to the finals, and who was eliminated after the third week of the show?

Newsweek has everything you need to know about which act got a Golden Buzzer on last night's AGT: All-Stars, and who was sent home.

Who Got a Golden Buzzer on AGT: All-Stars Week 3?

On the third week of AGT: All-Stars, Cowell decided to give out his Golden Buzzer.

The lucky recipient was comedian Mike E. Winfield, a finalist from the most-recent season of America's Got Talent, the 17th.

Cowell was blown away by Winfield's routine, which featured jokes about raising his stepson, and the music entrepreneur was full of praise for the funnyman.

"Mike, you know what? I think if you had done that routine in the final, it might have been a completely different story, because you've come back funnier, more confident," Cowell said, adding: "I can even see it in your eyes how much this means to you right now.

"You know what Mike? I love, love, love people who compete, and I wasn't expecting to do this, but I'm going to do it," Cowell said, before pressing down on the buzzer.

Which AGT: All-Stars Week 3 Acts Were Eliminated?

After Winfield was given the Golden Buzzer, there was only one place left in the finals for the AGT: All-Stars week 3 contestants.

At the end of the show, host Crews revealed that the panel of superfans had whittled down the remaining nine acts to their top three; saxophonist Avery Dixon, mentalist Peter Antoniou and singer Keren Montero.

Dixon, who was the first act to receive a Golden Buzzer on AGT season 17 in 2022, wowed the audience with his saxophone performance of Pharrell Williams' "Happy."

Ultimately, it was Dixon who earned the most votes from the superfans in the audience and landed the second spot in the final.

This meant that the below eight acts were eliminated:

Bir Khalsa, America's Got Talent season 14, extreme variety

Captain Ruin, Australia's Got Talent 2019, extreme variety

Dance Town Family, America's Got Talent season 15, dance

Dustin's Dojo, America's Got Talent season 9, variety

Keiichi Iwasaki, Britain's Got Talent 2022, magician

Vivianna Rossi, America's Got Talent season 17, aerialist

Keren Montero, Dominicana's Got Talent winner 2021, singer

Peter Antoniou, America's Got Talent season 16, mentalist

Winfield and Dixon join the Detroit Youth Choir, Light Balance Kids, the Bello Sisters and Aidan Bryant in the AGT: All-Stars grand finale.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.