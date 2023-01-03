Why Is Sofia Vergara Not a Judge on 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars'?

America's Got Talent: All-Stars fans have questioned why Sofia Vergara is not a judge on the show.

The series, which is also styled as AGT: All-Stars, premiered on Monday, January 2, with host Terry Crews overseeing proceedings.

The series is an eight-week-long battle for the title of ultimate champion that will see 60 acts from various Got Talent franchises across the globe taking to the stage to compete.

Simon Cowell, who is also executive producer of the series, is on the judging panel alongside Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

The trio participated in the most recent season of America's Got Talent, alongside Modern Family actress Vergara, who has not returned to the panel for All-Stars.

Viewers were quick to express their disappointment over Vergara's no-show, despite the judging panel for All-Stars being confirmed back in October 2022, having expected to see the usual America's Got Talent panel back together again.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about Vergara's absence from AGT: All-Stars.

Why Is Sofia Vergara Not on AGT: All-Stars?

AGT: All-Stars was pre-recorded in the summer of 2022, prior to the airing of the most recent season, Season 17, of America's Got Talent, which Vergara was a judge on.

The actress, who turned 50 in 2022, has been on the panel of the NBC talent show since Season 15, which aired in 2020, replacing Gabrielle Union who left the show in November 2019.

She has enjoyed a successful run on the show so far, with her Golden Buzzer act Mayyas being crowned the winners of Season 17 in September 2022.

Parade reports that Vergara is expected to be back for Season 18 of America's Got Talent, but she wasn't available for the All Stars spin-off as she had "committed to an acting job."

Currently, Vergara's IMDb page lists her next project as Netflix miniseries Griselda, which will see the star portray notorious Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco.

The show will also star Alberto Guerra, Camilo Jiménez Varón and Vanessa Ferlito and is currently in post-production, with an expected release date of 2023.

Newsweek has contacted representatives for AGT: All-Stars and Vergara for comment.

So far, Vergara is yet to comment on the new AGT series on her Instagram or Twitter but during the first episode of AGT: All-Stars, Vergara's absence was noted by fans who were quick to question her whereabouts on social media.

Taking to Twitter, one fan posted: "#AGTAllStars not as good without Sofia."

While another wrote: "Where is Sofia Vergara??? Did I miss something?? #AGTAllStars."

"I will not watch a minute without Sofia. @SimonCowell #AGT," added a third.

While a fourth posted: "@RyanBartholomee I am [loving] @agt AllStars tonight! Just missing the lovely Sofia on the judges panel. #AGTAllStars #AGT."

During the premiere episode of AGT: All-Stars, two acts landed spots in the final.

Light Balance Kids, who first competed on AGT in 2019, were given the first Golden Buzzer of the season after impressing Mandel, who gave out his Golden Buzzer spot during the episode, with their upbeat performance.

The Bello Sisters, who were finalists in AGT's Season 15, were then given the second spot in the final after winning the AGT "superfan" vote.

Each week on the show two spots in the final will be dished out, one from a Golden Buzzer and one from the panel of superfans. The other eight acts left each week are, unfortunately, eliminated.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.