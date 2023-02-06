'AGT: All-Stars': Who Won Last Spot in the Finals? Top 11 Acts Confirmed

The top 11 acts of the inaugural season of America's Got Talent: All-Stars, also stylized as AGT: All-Stars, have been confirmed following the final auditions episode.

On Monday February 6, show host Terry Crews confirmed to the audience that only one act from the evening would be securing a spot in the finals, whereas in previous weeks there had been two spots awarded.

The reason for there only being one is that each week has seen a Golden Buzzer being given out, plus a spot voted for by the AGT "superfans" in the audience. The series was filmed in the summer of 2022, so there is no public vote.

Judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, as well as host Crews, had all already given out their Golden Buzzer and last week the foursome gave out the one and only Group Golden Buzzer to Tom Ball, meaning there were no more left for Monday's episode.

Over the past six week 50 acts from Got Talent franchises around the world have returned to the stage to compete for the ultimate title, and on Monday there were only 10 more left to perform.

The Week 6 audition acts were Daneliya Tuleshova, a singer from America's Got Talent Season 15, Eric Chien, a magician from Asia's Got Talent 2019 and America's Got Talent Season 14, and Voices of Hope Children's Choir from America's Got Talent Season 13.

Brandon Leake, a spoken word poet from America's Got Talent Season 15, Lukas and Falco, a dog act from Germany's Got Talent 2013 and America's Got Talent Season 14, and Kodi Lee, a singer from America's Got Talent Season 14 also took to the stage.

Brett Loudermilk, a sword swallower from America's Got Talent Season 15, Flau'Jae, a rapper from America's Got Talent Season 13, Josh Blue, a comedian from America's Got Talent Season 16, and Sethward, a variety act from America's Got Talent Seasons 15 and 17 (who had to be helped off stage by Crews after his performance) rounded off the line-up.

After the 10 acts had performed, it was time for Crews to reveal who the superfans had voted for as the top three.

Brandon Leake, Kodi Lee and Josh Blue were announced as the final three of the evening but, ultimately, it was singer Lee who was awarded the last spot in the AGT: All-Stars finale.

Lee has become one of the most beloved AGT winners since his first appearance on the show back on Season 14.

The singer, who is blind and autistic, was awarded a Golden Buzzer by then-judge Gabrielle Union during his first audition in 2020, before going on to win the season.

Now, Lee is set to return to the AGT stage once again, in the hopes of walking away with the All-Stars title.

Newsweek has all the acts who are joining Lee in the AGT: All-Stars finals.

AGT: All-Stars 2023 Finalists

Ana-Maria Margean

Ventriloquist and winner of Romania's Got Talent 2021

Tom Ball

Singer from Britain's Got Talent 2022

Aidan McCann

Magician from Britain's Got Talent 2020

Power Duo

Aerialists, winners of Philippine's Got Talent 2016

Avery Dixon

Musician from America's Got Talent Season 17

Mike E. Winfield

Comedian from America's Got Talent Season 17

Detroit Youth Choir

Choir from America's Got Talent Season 14

Light Balance Kids

Dance group from America's Got Talent Season 14

Bello Sisters

Hand balancers from America's Got Talent Season 15

Aidan Bryant

Aerialist from America's Got Talent Season 16

America's Got Talent: All-Stars continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.