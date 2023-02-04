Airspace Closed as Biden Reportedly Considering Downing Chinese Balloon

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) closed down airspace over parts of North Carolina and South Carolina Saturday amid reports that the Biden administration was considering shooting down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that flew across the U.S. this week.

President Joe Biden has faced calls to shoot down the balloon ever since it was first spotted hovering over Montana on Wednesday. However, national security officials have declined to do so, citing concerns that the risk to civilians on the ground from debris outweighs the potential surveillance China could obtain.

On Saturday, as the balloon was spotted over the Carolinas, the FAA ordered all planes in the area to be grounded after the Associated Press reported that Biden was considering a plan to shoot out the balloon as it approached the Atlantic Ocean.

An FAA spokesperson told Newsweek that departures and arrivals have been paused for airports in Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as well as Wilmington, North Carolina "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort."

The FAA did not say whether this was specifically due to the Chinese surveillance balloon but comes just hours after Biden said his administration is "gonna take care of it."

Newsweek reached out to the Department of Defense for comment.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.