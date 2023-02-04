Joe Biden Breaks Silence on Chinese Spy Balloon

President Joe Biden broke his silence on Saturday about the suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew into American airspace earlier this week.

The mysterious balloon first spotted flying over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday has been identified by the U.S. government as a spy balloon belonging to China, though the Chinese government insists that it is a weather balloon that flew off course. Officials say the balloon violates U.S. airspace, but have declined to shoot it down due to the risk of safety of people on the ground.

On Saturday, the president offered his first public remarks about the balloon.

"We're gonna take care of it," Biden, speaking at an air field base in Syracuse, New York, told CNN. More details about how he plans to take care of the balloon were not immediately available.

Prior to his remarks, Biden faced scrutiny from Republicans over his handling of the situation. Critics questioned why he did not provide remarks sooner about the balloon, while some Republicans accused his administration of weakness over its reluctance to shoot it down.

On Friday, the president reportedly ignored a journalist's question about the balloon, according to the New York Post.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.