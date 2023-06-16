Alligator Shot Dead After Wandering Near Louisiana Restaurant

A Louisiana alligator was shot dead after it was spotted lurking near a restaurant in Louisiana.

The 8 to 9 foot long alligator took a late-night stroll to a Creole restaurant in the Baton Rouge area on June 12, local news station KLFY reported. "He seemed like he was big chillin', minding his own business," a worker at the restaurant, Charles Taucher, told the news outlet. Local police turned up at around 10.25 p.m. to remove the huge reptile from the scene.

A close-up stock photo of an alligator. In Louisiana, an alligator was killed after it got too close to a restaurant. passion4nature/Getty

"I thought somebody was walking a dog and the cops got called on him, but it turns out it was an alligator," a restaurant server James Louislamy told the news outlet.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed to KLFY that the alligator was euthanized by a trapper.

The wild alligator population in Louisiana has skyrocketed over recent years. It has increased from fewer than 100,000 to more than 2 million in the past five decades, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reports. It is not uncommon to see them wandering populated areas, particularly in the hot weather, when they typically tend to be more active.

Alligators during this time of year may also be looking for a mate. They tend to travel longer distances, meaning they crop up in areas where they may be unwelcome. Although alligators do not hunt humans, they can be territorial and aggressive when threatened.

For this reason, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries hires nuisance trappers to mitigate conflict between humans and alligators.

Not all alligators are deemed a nuisance. Most, if spotted in a populated area, will move on as long as they are left alone. These alligators will also generally not be interested in getting close to a human. Alligators that are less than 4 feet long are usually not a threat to people.

However, alligators that approach humans more than usual, and appear less afraid of populated areas, may be a nuisance. Large alligators, such as this one, are also considered a threat as they are able to cause more severe injuries.

Some alligators, if they have become too used to humans, may also wander into populated areas in search of food.

Alligators that have been fed by humans will often associated people with food, making them an additional danger.

