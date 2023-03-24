Alvin Bragg Threatened Hours After Trump Warns of 'Death and Destruction'

A package containing a suspicious white powder was found in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.

Former President Donald Trump recently warned of "death and destruction" if he is criminally charged by Bragg.

The NYPD is investigating the incident.

Emergency personnel responded to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office on Friday after a package with suspicious white powder was reportedly found in the office mail room.

The package, which reportedly contained a message that said, "Alvin—I'll kill you," came following a message posted on social media by former President Donald Trump that warned of "death and destruction" if he's criminally charged in New York.

Trump is being investigated by Bragg's office over accusations that he concealed a $130,000 hush-money payout made by his former lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors for the attorney have reportedly suggested that Trump's indictment might be imminent, though they haven't given an exact date. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels as well as any wrongdoing.

The New Yew York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Newsweek that an envelope with a letter and white powder was found at Bragg's office. WNBC and Fox News reported that the letter contained the death threat to Bragg, and the NYPD confirmed to Newsweek that it is investigating the incident.

On Thursday, Trump posted an all-caps message on his Truth Social platform about Bragg that also suggested his supporters shouldn't be peaceful in protesting his possible indictment.

"EVERYBODY KNOWS I'M 100% INNOCENT, INCLUDING BRAGG, BUT HE DOESN'T CARE. HE IS JUST CARRYING OUT THE PLANS OF THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED, AS THEY TELL US TO BE PEACEFUL!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Later on Thursday, the former president incited anger by sharing an image on Truth Social that showed an image of himself holding a baseball bat next to a photograph of Bragg's face.

"Trump has today issued repeated stochastic terrorist calls for his cult to 'remove' the 'animal' Alvin Bragg—and use a baseball bat," former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann tweeted. "He's trying to get this man killed. Period. Enough."

In the early hours of Friday, Trump issued the "death and destruction" warning on Truth Social.

"What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?" Trump wrote.

Newsweek reached out to representatives of Trump via email for comment.

Newsweek also emailed the Manhattan District Attorney's office for comment.