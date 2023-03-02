'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe Responds to Claim He's 'Losing' Audience

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe reacted to a viewer's claim that he is "losing" his "target audience" by focusing on high-priced purchases.

The longtime co-host and creator of the History Channel show took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to promote a new episode that he was "excited" for fans to see.

In a self-shot video, Wolfe said that the episode would feature him and his co-star working on high-end motorcycles that included Harley-Davidsons.

However, his post was met with complaints from one viewer, who commented: "You're losing target audience by focusing on big priced buys. Bring back the smalls, the experts on random picks, the mom and pop barns. Please. We miss it."

"All coming at you!" Wolfe responded, indicating that their wish could be granted.

TV personality Wolfe has been fronting American Pickers since it launched in 2010, and in that time the show has reached 24 seasons.

Wolfe has been updating his Instagram profile with behind-the-scenes clips from American Pickers recently. A TikTok video he made featuring the crew members caught fans' attention as it appeared co-star Danielle Colby was missing, but he alleviated fears she left the show, confirming that "she's still rocking with us."

