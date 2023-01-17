Ana Walshe Married a 'Career Criminal' Who Hated Wife's Success—Expert

A psychotherapist who specializes in domestic violence says she suspects missing wife Ana Walshe "was in an abusive relationship where she was endangered."

The 39 year old has been missing since New Year's Day, while her husband—convicted conman Brian Walshe—has been charged with misleading investigators after allegedly lying about his whereabouts on January 2.

It has transpired that Ana Walshe had once called the police in fear that Brian Walshe was going to kill her after he allegedly threatened her and a friend. Photos have also emerged showing the mom-of-three with facial injuries, although there is no evidence her husband was responsible.

In a court case about a financial dispute back in 2019, Brian Walshe was described by a family friend as "a sociopath but also a very angry and physically violent person."

The latest developments have led psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig to question Ana Walshe's safety at the home she shared with her husband and three young sons in Cohasset, Massachusetts. She also speculated Brian Walshe may have been "jealous" and intimidated by his wife's successful career, while he sat at home under house arrest for his role in an art scam.

Ludwig, who has not met the couple and has no connection to the current investigation or search for Ana Walshe, made the claims during an appearance on NewsNation on Monday night.

While Brian Walshe's life was crumbling, Ana Walshe was working for a high-end real estate company based in Washington D.C., commuting to work during the week. She was reported missing by worried colleagues on January 4. Brian Walshe's lawyers insisted they only called the police after their client had first raised the alarm.

Ludwig was asked about the apparent power imbalance between the couple in terms of their careers and finances.

"If Brian was feeling bad about himself, because he financially was not measuring up, he probably considered himself a loser financially," she said. "He was under a lot of financial duress, which really increases mental health issues. So it increases a person's depression, anxiety, rage level, [and] in some cases suicidality. And I would imagine that Brian was very jealous of his wife, and angry with his wife.

"Here's someone that he might have wanted to be the perfect wife and he presented himself as this uber-successful businessman, and now he's under house arrest and he has a very beautiful wife who is very successful. He might have felt he was in danger of losing her and losing everything, and his pride took over and he's [allegedly] a violent guy."

Newsweek has reached out to Cohasset Police for comment.

NewsNation also broadcast a social media post by Ana Walshe, with a pensive-looking selfie that showed her with a wound above her eye. She had captioned it: "Mild concussion, bruised hip and a cut… #vulnerability."

There was no suggestion her husband was responsible for her injuries.

But Ludwig told anchor Ashleigh Banfield: "The fact that Ana was [allegedly] in danger before they even got married and thought that she was in danger of being killed…it just sounds like she was in an abusive relationship where she was endangered.

"And she was married to a career criminal and it was obvious. And one of the hallmarks of somebody who is a career criminal [is that] their family wants nothing to do with them and they don't have any friends. Why? Because they burned all their bridges… Financial crimes don't equal murder. But in some cases, when a person is desperate, it certainly can."

When asked about Brian Walshe's claim that he was unconcerned he hadn't heard from his wife for several days because she didn't always call if she was busy at work, Banfield said it was hard to believe that a mother wouldn't call to check on her young sons, who are aged just two, four and six.

Ludwig was similarly dismissive.

"Well, it just sounds like he's making excuses," she said.

The claims come just one day after a former FBI agent said that Brian Walshe's "violent tendencies" had raised questions for investigators.

Walshe is currently being held in lieu of $500,000 bond and his next court date is set for February 9 after he was accused of misleading officers who were searching for his wife. He claimed he had taken his son out for ice cream on January 2, but police allege he was captured on surveillance footage buying $400 worth of cleaning products. They have also alleged that a damaged knife and traces of blood were found in the basement of the family's home.

The investigation continues.