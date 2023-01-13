Evidence Against Ana Walshe's Husband Keeps 'Piling Up', Ex-FBI Agent Says

Evidence against Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe, who has been missing since the start of the new year, will continue "piling up," according to a former FBI agent.

"#anawalshe remains missing. Below is the report related to an incident of alleged DV. Three young boys left behind in state custody, although hopeful friends' efforts may change this. Evidence against #BrianWalshe is piling up!" Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, wrote in a tweet on Friday.

#anawalshe remains missing. Below is the report related to an incident of alleged DV. Three young boys left behind in state custody, although hopeful friends' efforts may change this. Evidence against #BrianWalshe is piling up!https://t.co/HdQcrktg9T pic.twitter.com/V4uC3CXT1x — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) January 13, 2023

Coffindaffer's tweet also included a police report from 2014, that was reported by CNN to include both Ana, 39, and Brian Walshe, 46. According to CNN, a police report was filed by the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department which stated that Ana Walshe, then Ana Knipp, claimed that Brian Walshe threatened to kill her. CNN confirmed that the two individuals involved in the report were Brian and Ana Walshe; however, the case was closed shortly after, due to the victim failing to cooperate.

On January 5, the Cohasset Police Department in Massachusetts first released information on Ana Walshe and her disappearance. According to police, she was last seen on January 1 after telling her husband that she had to take a flight to D.C. for work.

On January 8, police in Massachusetts arrested Brian Walshe on charges of misleading a police investigation. A day later, Brian Walshe appeared in court where prosecutor Lynn Beland revealed new evidence surrounding his behavior following his wife's disappearance.

Brian Walshe initially told police that on January 2 he took his child to get ice cream; however, Beland said that he was seen on surveillance footage at a Home Depot purchasing "about $450 worth of cleaning supplies."

"That would include mops, bucket, tarps, Tyvek drop cloths, as well as various kinds of tape," Beland said, adding that a knife with blood was also found in the couple's residence by investigators who executed a search warrant.

Earlier this week, WBZ-TV's Investigate Team also reported that a hatchet was found in a trash facility transfer station, according to anonymous law enforcement sources. Additionally, CNN reported this week, citing anonymous law enforcement, that Brian Walshe's internet records included searches regarding how to hide a body. Newsweek has been unable to independently confirm the reporting by CNN or WBZ-TV.

While speaking with Newsweek on Friday, Coffindaffer said that she thinks "additional charges" for Brian Walshe are likely in the coming days.

"I believe charges will be levied. I think it will be in a week or so," Coffindaffer told Newsweek, adding that DNA could possibly be found on the bloody knife or hatchet that was reportedly found.

Newsweek reached out to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office in Massachusetts for comment.